NCIS' Pauley Perrette stuns fans with new body tattoos – see photo

Pauley Perrette will always be remembered for her gothic style and jet-black hair on NCIS – but since leaving the show, she's made some major changes to her iconic look.

The former actress – who played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto – stunned fans this week when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself that revealed she has had some extensive work done to her body.

During her time on NCIS, Pauley sported a spiderweb tattoo on her neck and a cross on her back which were temporary designs for her role. While she had a couple of her own inkings, four years after her departure, Pauley has significantly added to her tattoo collection and now sports several large designs on each of her arms.

They include a smiley face, the word 'bye' etched on the palm of her hand, an outline of a heart on her right palm, and several other symbols and writing.

Speaking of her favorite tattoo, Pauley previously told Parade: "On the inside of my ring finger, on my left hand, I have the numbers 12:21. That's my favorite bible verse, Romans 12:21 which is, 'Don't be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.' That's my favorite one and I look at it every day. That's my mantra."

Pauley now has several more tattoos

Pauley also appeared to have touched up her rainbow hair as she sported much more vivid shades of purple, pink and yellow.

Fans were quick to react to her appearance, with one replying: "Breathtaking… if there's a better word to describe how you look, I haven't come up with it yet." A second said: "WOW… what amazing color… You are totally gorgeous." A third added: "You're looking great! I love your hair color."

Pauley's spiderweb tattoo was fake

Pauley caused a stir last year when she ditched her trademark black hair in favor of the multi-colored look she sports today. She shared her DIY dye project on Twitter, revealing an assortment of shades including yellow, red, orange, purple, and green.

Sharing several snaps of her new 'do, Pauley seemed pretty pleased with her efforts, captioning the images: "I'm a rainbow!!! #rainbow #MyHair #DIY."

