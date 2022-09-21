Princess Kate and Meghan Markle were makeup twins at the Queen's funeral

The Queen's funeral took place on the 19th September 2022 and we can't get over what a wonderful send off it was for the much-loved monarch. Seeing the royal family come together to pay their respects was incredible to see.

Prince William's wife, the Princess of Wales and Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, both looked lovely as they entered Westminster Abbey.

The pair appeared sombre, both wearing all-black ensembles as a mark of respect. Much has been said that they both wore elegant wide-brimmed hats. Princess Kate looked sophisticated in a bespoke Alexander McQueen black coat dress, which she teamed with a pearl necklace that belonged to the Queen. She completed her look with the 'Halo Pillbox' hat by Jane Taylor London.

Meghan meanwhile, opted for a black cape midi dress from Stella McCartney, with wide batwing sleeves and a boater neckline. As for her accessories, Meghan wore the diamond and pearl earrings given to her by the late monarch and a Dior hat.

Kate sported dark brown eyeshadow and eyeliner...

But if you look closely, you can see that the royals both wore similar makeup looks. Kate sported her regular defined brows, with a muted brown smokey eye look. She framed her peepers with black eyeliner and added mascara. As her eyes were the centre point of her look, her lip colour was a delicate pink shade.

Meghan meanwhile, also wore brown eyeshadow, which was dusted perfectly along her lid and just above her brow bone.

Meghan Markle also wore a similar look, except her brown eyeshadow was a little darker

It was a slightly darker tone than Kate's, but both ladies went for that smokey eye look that gives a bold finish. Meghan, 41, added eyeliner and mascara, and just like Kate, opted for a subtle nude lip.

