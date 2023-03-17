Mrs Hinch's £4 Amazon buy is a game-changer for cleaning makeup brushes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's no one we'd rather take cleaning tips from than Mrs Hinch, and her genius £4 beauty buy is going straight in our Amazon basket.

Sophie Hinchliffe, also known as Mrs Hinch, took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself using her makeup brush cleaning mats, and the nifty pads make the job look so easy.

Thankfully, the bargain cleaning mats are still available to shop on Amazon…

2-pack makeup brush cleaning mats, £3.49, Amazon

The silicone pads feature seven textured designs for all types of brushes to ensure a thorough clean - and all you have to do is apply your cleaning product and brush your tools against the mat.

The pads also come with five suction tabs so you can stick the beauty gadget to the bottom of your sink for a secure grip. Genius!

It's not just Mrs Hinch that swears by the cleaning mats, the bargain buy has received impressive reviews from Amazon shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "I’ve spent money on all sorts to clean my makeup brushes, these were here all the time. Brilliant, simple but very effective."

Mrs Hinch took to her Instagram stories to show off her cleanings mats

Another added: "This is single handily the best product I have ever bought on Amazon. I was shampooing my makeup brushes as usual and I could still see makeup residue on them. I used this product and I was scraping off so much makeup. It’s truly the best product by far. My brushes now feel perfectly clean."

Don't walk, run to pick up Mrs Hinch's genius Amazon find!

