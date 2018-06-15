﻿
No-one rocks a bold lip like the Queen! See her epic lipstick collection

Her Majesty's favourite beauty brands include Elizabeth Arden and Clarins

Fiona Ward
fiji-function-1977
Photo: © Getty Images
While most of the British royal family are partial to soft, neutral makeup looks - and don't they do them well - we can't help but feel a little grateful that the Queen has always had a penchant for a popping pout. Apparently, among her favourites are Elizabeth Arden's Beautiful Colour lipsticks, which she has been spotted applying during functions.

MORE: The Queen's favourite nail polish now comes in a funky matte version

The brand is, of course, incredibly secretive about their relationship with Her Majesty, but have held a Royal Warrant for many years - and have previously told The Telegraph: "We work closely with Angela Kelly [the Queen's senior dresser] and her team to ensure we provide excellent service for whatever Her Majesty requires, or would like to try." Ooh.

The Queen has long loved a lippy - in fact, she even commissioned Clarins to make her very own personalised shade to match her ceremonial robes for her coronation! How cool is that? Since then, we've seen her in plenty of colours, from cool pinks to bold reds - click through to see our favourites… 

IMAGE: Her Majesty's visit to Fiji, 1977

braemar-gathering-and-highland-games-2011
Photo: © Getty Images
Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Woman Behind The Throne, has previously claimed that some of the Queen's most important handbag items are her lipstick and compact mirror. "At the end of a luncheon or a dinner, even a banquet set with silver gilt and antique porcelain, she has the somewhat outré habit of opening her bag, pulling out a compact and reapplying her lipstick," she writes.

Her Majesty has often been snapped reapplying during her appearances - here she is at the Highland Games in 2011, topping up with a bright pink shade.

commonwealth-games-2014
Photo: © Getty Images
It certainly is one of her favourites - at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, she was also spotted reapplying from the very same bullet. At our best guess it's an Elizabeth Arden number with that silver packaging - perhaps the shade Pink Punch?

BUY IT HERE
slovenia-2008-PA
Photo: © PA
Our Lady in red! We just love this shot of Her Majesty matching her lippie to her stunning ruby jewels during a visit to Slovenia in 2008. Generally, she sticks to pink shades, but we think this classic red looks beautiful, too.

royal-windsor-horse-show-2011
Photo: © Getty Images
Happy as can be at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2011, the Queen adds a touch of glamour to her outdoor gear with this rose-pink shade. This pretty tone is very on-trend, if we do say so ourselves - you were way ahead of us, Your Majesty.

We think she could be wearing Elizabeth Arden's classic Rose Petal shade, £22.

BUY IT HERE
new-zealand-1977
We couldn't resist this archived snap of Her Majesty's visit to New Zealand in 1977 - back then, she seemed to favour more of a mauve-toned pink. It compliments her (gorgeous, might we add) floral green outfit perfectly.

sunday-service-kings-lynn-2014
Photo: © Getty Images
It was a bold coral pink for an appearance at the Sunday Service at the church of St Peter and St Paul in West Newton back in 2014 - she matched the look with a bright blush on her cheeks, too. 

bellevue-palace-berlin-state-banquet-2015
Photo: © Getty Images
Is that a lipgloss we see? Her Majesty went for a different look to usual at a state banquet at Berlin's Bellevue Palace in 2015 - this more subtle shade looked to be topped with a sheen, keeping the rest of the makeup natural. Nailed it.

windsor-horse-show-1985
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen couldn't resist sneakily topping up her lippie during the Windsor Horse Show in 1985 - another spot for her favourite bright pink shade. Looking at the packaging, it could have been Elizabeth Arden's Exceptional Lipstick, now discontinued, which had a darker casing to the brand's offering now.

greeting-president-of-UEA-2013
Photo: © Getty Images
This pretty coral colour was the perfect way to brighten up a neutral outfit when the Queen greeted the President of the United Arab Emirates in Windsor in April, 2013. The ideal spring-time shade, we reckon! 

royal-albert-hall-festival-of-remembrance-2015
Photo: © Getty Images
In another departure from her usually bold choices, the Queen opted for a pretty nude pink for the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in 2015. A slick of gloss and some matching blush finished off the look.

opening-cadence-design-systems-livingston-scotland-2000-PA
Photo: © PA
How gorgeous is this bright fuchsia? The Queen isn't afraid to mix and match shades, and clash her colours with her often-bold outfits - we love how this electric pink contrasts against her sunny yellow suit and hat. Just glorious.

RAF-valley-tour-holyhead-2011
Photo: © Getty Images
Another royal red! Her Majesty shows she can rock the matchy-matchy look, too, with this gorgeous crimson ensemble. Rather than going too strong with her lip colour, she chose a slightly sheerer formula to keep the look fresh. 

1-queen-lipstick-2020
Photo: © Getty Images
Pictured leaving Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle in March 2020, the Queen was dressed down in a cardigan and gilet as she began her journey - but not without a slick of bright lipstick (and her beloved pet dog, of course)! 

2-the-queen-pink-lipstick
Photo: © Getty Images
This pretty glossy pink shade was the perfect contrast to the monarch's cornflower blue outfit at 2020's Commonwealth Day service.

3-queen-broadcast
Her Majesty chose a rich tangerine shade as she spoke to the nation in a landmark address amid the coronavirus crisis in April 2020. It went beautifully with her elegant green dress and turquoise brooch, thought to represent healing

