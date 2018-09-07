Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva expecting first baby The Spanish 35-year-old is thought to be five months along

Congratulations are in order for Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva. The couple are expecting their first child together. The joyous news comes five months after the Hollywood actor and the Spanish beauty tied the knot in April. This will be the second child for both. Richard, 68, has a son, Homer James Jigme Carey, from a previous relationship, and his 35-year-old wife, who is thought to be five months along, has a six-year-old with former partner Govind Friedland.

The couple exclusively shared their wedding photos with HELLO! in June. "I feel like I'm in a true fairytale," the bride said at the time. "Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world." The couple met in Positano in 2014 when Richard stayed in Alejandra's family-owned hotel. After falling in love, Alejandra converted to Buddhism and moved to New York. The lovebirds, who have one child each already, exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony on Richard's ranch outside the Big Apple.

The Pretty Woman star, who wooed Alejandra by sending her flowers until she agreed to date him, added: "I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!"

He continued: "Alejandra meditates, she's a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and she's also Spanish: the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel... You can't get any better than that."

Describing her new husband, Alejandra said: "He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I've ever met. What can I say? I'm so in love! How would you feel if each morning you were asked: 'What would make you happy today?' Not a day goes by that he doesn't mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky." Speaking about how they first met, she added: "A friend introduced us, we looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn't stop looking at each other all night, and since then we haven't been apart."