Surprise! Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have welcomed a new addition to the family - a baby girl! The couple welcomed their third child via surrogate and shared the exciting news on Instagram on Friday morning.

Taking to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of their family's hands, Ayda wrote: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low."

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate

She continued: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams."

Within minutes of the post being shared, Ayda and Robbie received a huge number of congratulatory comments from their surprised fans. "Amazing news, totally overwhelmed and so happy for you," one wrote. "Wow this is magic!! Congratulations to all of your beautiful family," another added.

Robbie has previously said his daughter Teddy is destined for stardom

Robbie and Ayda tied the knot in 2010, and have since gone on to welcome daughter Teddy, five, and son Charlton, three. HELLO! exclusively covered the couple's wedding day, which was a fun-filled celebration at Robbie's Los Angeles home. "Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world," the overjoyed star told HELLO! "The setting was so magical, and to be surrounded by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take…I’m the happiest man alive."

The pair celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in August with a trip to a luxury spa in Milton Keynes. Loose Women panellist Ayda chose to share a gorgeous, previously unseen photo of the couple on their wedding day. Robbie, the handsome groom, was pictured keeping his bride warm with his jacket, while Ayda looked stunning holding her bouquet.

The couple tied the knot in Los Angeles in 2010

The couple are currently both starring as judges on The X Factor, so are sure to have their hands full over the next few months as they juggle work with spending time with their new bundle of joy. But don't expect to see their baby girl on screen; the couple are both protective of their children's privacy, but sometimes share candid photographs of them on their social media accounts.

Robbie has previously spoken out about their decision to do this while appearing on Loose Women, telling the panel: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

Robbie and Ayda are already parents to Teddy and Charlton

Although Robbie is a doting dad and father now, the former Take That star has previously admitted that he never planned to get married or have children. Speaking on This Morning in June, Robbie confided: "I had two commandments, 'Thou shall not get married' and 'Thou shall not have children'. Then Ayda happened to me and all that changed. You tell God your plans and he laughs at them. Here I find myself being a father of two and being married to a wonderful woman. It comes with its heartaches and headaches and tiredness. Things change, people change."

Robbie said he never planned to get married or have children

Robbie also spoke about their "loved-up" relationship, saying: "We are each other's rock. She has her own neurosis that she has. My mental-ness and her mental-ness dovetails. She is a lot safer than me in everything she does. I look after her and she looks after me and that's the way that love works and that it should be in a relationship."

