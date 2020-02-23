Dancing on Ice's Libby Clegg reveals sweet future wishes for her son who may also turn blind The Dancing on Ice star often discusses her eye condition

Libby Clegg may be an incredible sports star, continually impressing Dancing on Ice viewers week after week with her performances. But first and foremost, the 29-year-old is a doting mother to her ten-month-old son Edward. And now, Libby – who is engaged to Dan Powell - has opened up about her future wishes for her baby who may also develop her deteriorating eyesight. "We're not really fussed," the star recently told The Telegraph. "I think because we're both very independent blind people we're not worried about it. We're both successful in what we do."

The Paralympian is registered blind, and has Stargardt's Macular Dystrophy disease, which is a deteriorating eye condition that has left her with only slight peripheral vision in her left eye. There is no treatment for Stargardt, and eventually, the mother-of-one will lose her sight completely. "If he does have a sight condition, it's not that I would expect him to become a Paralympic champion or anything, but there are options," she added. "There are a lot of things you can do that people tend to restrict you and not think you can. He could go into anything. If he can't see, we're not going to treat him any differently anyway."

Libby's eye condition hasn't stopped her from giving it her all on the ice rink. Speaking to previously to The Radio Times, the star explained her learning process, and added that she's relying on touch and verbal communication. The sports star said: "It’s been a learning process. On the track I run with a guide runner and we’re attached all the time, but basically it’s like learning a different vocabulary to communicate."

She continued: "Myself and my partner Mark Hanretty use touch and verbal communication. I’m not as bad as I thought I was going to be, but it’s not as easy as it looks. It’s a lot harder than I thought it’d be, it’s very technical."

