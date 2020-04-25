Charley Webb and her three sons were busy making paper animals at the huge table in their family home on Saturday, and the Emmerdale actress shared a sped-up video of herself and her children's creative process – and it has us feeling seriously inspired! In the clip, shared on Instagram, the Debbie Dingle actress' boys were fixated on the fun activity, and behind them their huge, sunny garden could be seen. It looked like so much fun!

WATCH: Charley Webb shares adorable video of baby Ace eating

Charley explained that the activity sheets were included in a box of Organix that she had bought, and we're tempted to bulk-buy the tasty snacks specially designed for healthy babies.

What a creative family!

What's more, the soap star encouraged her followers to get creative with their own kids at home, writing in the video's caption: "Keeping the kids entertained with constant new ideas is tough at the moment so that’s why I’ve teamed up with the amazing gang at @organixfood to share lots of ideas over the next six weeks from their WonderDen, to keep us and you entertained. Today we’ve been making our very own Oaty Bar Organimal."

Charley and her husband Matthew Wolfenden are currently self-isolating at home with their three boys, Buster, ten, Bowie, and baby Ace, nine months, and the mother-of-three often shares updates with her fans on how her family are coping during the lockdown period.

It seems that they've been spending plenty of time in their huge outdoor space, as many of Charley's photos have been taken there. Earlier in April, Charley even treated her followers to a peek inside her garden, uploading to Instagram a short clip of Matthew doing flips on the family trampoline as Bowie watched on. The garden is covered in green grass, and is lined by big, leafy trees that make it look like a picturesque forest enclave.

