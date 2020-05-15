What royal children wear: Shop Princes George & Louis & Princess Charlotte's wardrobes

Over the past decade, the Duchess of Cambridge has become a royal fashion icon and clearly she's passing on her impeccable sense of style to her three children. A doting mum to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, Duchess Kate loves shopping at the likes of Zara, H&M and Jojo Maman Bébé to find adorable outfits for her kids. We've rounded up her favourite childrenswear brands - and most of them can be found on the high street.

What royal children wear: Zara

The Spanish fashion brand is one of Duchess Kate's favourites for both herself and her children. In early May 2020, Princess Charlotte stepped out in a checked dress from Zara, looking absolutely adorable. The Princess was pictured volunteering with her family as they delivered food parcels to vulnerable and elderly people in Sandringham during the coronavirus lockdown.

What royal children wear: Sainsbury's

Back in March 2020, Kate was seen shopping in the nearby King's Lynn Sainsbury's with all three of her children. The royal clan was spotted out by Kate Carter, the founder of Ugly Duckling Creations. Kate told HELLO!: "She [Duchess Kate] was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute."

A month later, new portraits of Prince Louis, wearing a shirt from Sainsbury's TU collection were shared by the Palace. The sweet photographs showed the toddler having fun painting a rainbow picture, in snaps taken by Kate at Anmer Hall. Louis' navy blue shirt cost just £12 as part of a dungarees set - bargain!

What royal children wear: H&M

Prince George has been pictured on multiple occasions wearing polo shirts from H&M, and he's not the only royal kid who has worn H&M. Remember Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie wore a babygrow from the Swedish retailer? So cute.

What royal children wear: Jojo Maman Bébé

In March 2020, royal fans were thrilled to see a clip of Charlotte with her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis – as the trio took part in a Clap for Carers video. Smiling from ear-to-ear Charlotte can be seen wearing a Breton top from Jojo Maman Bébé - and it cost just £12.

Kate often shops at Jojo Maman Bébé for her daughter's clothes, and she chose to dress Charlotte in a cute floral blouse from the brand back in 2017. JoJo Maman Bébé founder Laura Tenison MBE told HELLO! at the time: "We were so pleased to see sweet Princess Charlotte wearing JoJo Maman Bébé on her second birthday… At JoJo we make baby and children's clothes which embrace childhood with sweet, fun and above all practical designs, loved by parents and toddlers alike. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear to be sensible parents who realise that the most important thing is for Princess Charlotte and Prince George is to be comfortable."

What royal children wear: Amaia Kids

Kate often recycles her outfits, so it's hardly surprising that the Cambridge children have been following suit. Princess Charlotte often wears her green coat from Spanish brand, Amaia Kids. Back in December 2019, Charlotte donned her dark green coat for the royal family's Christmas Day walkabout and she's also been spotted wearing it for a trip to the shops with her mum and brothers.

What royal children wear: Malvi & Co

When Princess Charlotte appeared on the BBC's Big Night In, she wore a new dress for her TV moment. Charlotte's pretty frock was from luxurious Italian childrenswear label Malvi & Co, and it cost £56. Unsurprisingly, it sold out sharpish but there are many similar versions on the brand's website.

What royal children wear: Marie-Chantal

Designed by Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, in July 2019, Charlotte was pictured wearing the Celina Liberty Fabric Dress from luxury label, Marie-Chantal, and she looked so gorgeous.

