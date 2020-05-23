David Beckham twins with daughter Harper on country walk in the Cotswolds The youngest Beckham child looks so cute twinning with her dad

David Beckham didn't let a spot of rain deter him from enjoying a day out with his daughter Harper on Saturday. The doting dad and the eight-year-old fit in perfectly with their surroundings as they kitted up in waterproof attire for a jaunt near their £6million Cotswolds home. The father and daughter duo were joined by their three cocker spaniels Olive, Fig and Sage, for a breezy country walk.

Harper looked super stylish in a wax Barbour jacket, flat cap and a pair of Le Chameau Petit Vierzon wellies, which retail for just £60. Twinning with his mini-me, David also dressed for the occasion, decking himself out in a pair of designer Dubarry boots that cost around £329, as well as his own full-length wax jacket. Sharing a sweet snap of their outing on Instagram, David wrote: "Gorgeous walk with my gorgeous girls," alongside three dog emojis, a mini blonde haired girl and two black hearts.

RELATED: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds home

Harper and David twinning on a country walk

David has enjoyed spending quality time with Harper and the rest of his family while isolating at their Cotswolds home. On Friday, the dad-of-four gushed over his little girl's new fondness for gardening. The former footballer took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet snap of his youngest child tending to her very own herb garden. "Pretty lady planting daddy's coriander," Becks captioned the snap of Harper looking hard at work.

MORE: Fans freak out over Romeo Beckham's resemblance to his granddad in unearthed family snap

Jersey Lined Boots, £60, Le Chameau Petit Vierzon

Mum Victoria has also spent time in the outdoors with her daughter, and on Thursday the pair enjoyed an afternoon playing in the garden. The fashion designer shared two photos of Harper playing on a swing while wearing a special charity T-shirt to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

"Harper showing her appreciation for our #nhsheroes in her favourite #nhsrainbow T-shirt. We are thankful this Thursday as always," Victoria captioned the photos. Harper was wearing the Thank You NHS charity T-shirt from Kindred, which has been seen on everyone from Claudia Winkleman to Cheryl Cole and is still available to order online.

Thank You NHS Kids T-shirt, £15, Kindred

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.