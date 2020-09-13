Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals how she has lost four stone after welcoming baby Roman – fans react The star has been very honest about motherhood

Lucy Mecklenburgh has been incredibly honest about motherhood since welcoming her first child with Ryan Thomas six months ago, and on Sunday morning she continued to do just that as she tackled the topic of postpartum weight loss.

Sharing a picture of herself looking stunning in a bikini, she confessed that she has lost four stone since welcoming son Roman but it isn't thanks to a "magic pill, fad diet or a quick fix".

"Postpartum body.nI put this on my story the other day and I've had soooo many DM's asking what pregnancy diet I've been on, what extreme exercise plan I've followed... basically what's the magic pill that helped me lose the 4 stone pregnancy weight," she began her post.

Lucy welcomed son Roman earlier this year

"Sorry to tell you, but there's no magic pill, no fad diet and no quick fix," she told her one million fans.

The 29-year-old then went on to admit that despite initially wanting to exercise after receiving the doctor's go-ahead she decided to focus 100% on Roman.

"Three months postpartum I started doing @resultswithbump stretches and short workouts around 2-3x a week & daily walks with the pram which during lockdown kept me sane. Fresh air, light exercise and new scenery. My advice to new mamas is every journey is unique like everybody & baby is unique. Don't put any pressure on yourself!!"

She added: "Six months in I'm still not sticking to regular exercise and eating a perfect healthy balanced diet but so what!! I work out when I feel up to it and don't feel guilty if I don't!"

The couple have recently begun weaning their son, sharing their experiences online

Fans praised her honesty, with one commenting: "It's so refreshing to see an honest post." A second said: "At last! Common sense and sound advice from someone in the public eye! Very well done Lucy," whilst a third remarked: "Great post. Sensible and honest. And you look fab x."