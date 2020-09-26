Victoria Beckham shares sweet ‘Friday night’ photo of herself with Harper The star shares a special bond with her daughter

Victoria Beckham and her nine-year-old daughter Harper were bringing the vibes on Friday night!

The former Spice Girl shared a fabulous snap of the pair posing in a hammock with their legs up in the air, even revealing that the photo had been taken by Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz – how fab!

MORE: Victoria Beckham's statement lace gown has the most incredible neckline

Harper could be seen in a lovely gingham dress and wore a fresh pair of white Converse on her feet, while mum Victoria donned a sleek pair of heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares glimpse inside bedroom ahead of LFW

"Friday night mood," the designer captioned the photo, and it wasn't long before the famous mum's fans rushed to the comment section to leave sweet notes.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham reveals a glimpse inside the most private area of her home

Harper and Victoria brought the vibes!

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's most unusual eating habits revealed

"Looking fabulous ladies," wrote one, with another adding: "Harper is such a lovely girl!"

The awesome photo appears to have been taking in the Beckham's holiday villa, and majestic white columns were visible in the background.

As for their family home in London, Victoria gave a rare glimpse inside her bedroom on Monday as she prepared for her virtual London Fashion Week presentation.

Victoria has a beautiful bedroom

The fashion designer was supported by her husband David Beckham and their youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper on the big day, and took to her Instagram Stories to showcase a dress she had designed for her daughter.

As the camera panned, Victoria inadvertently revealed what else she has on display on top of the mirrored unit, including bottles of perfume, and beautiful black-and-white family portraits in silver frames.

They included a photo of her 18-year-old son Romeo when he was younger, along with another snap of brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz together as children.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.