12 best-rated advent calendars on Amazon for Christmas

Take the guesswork out of looking for the best Christmas advent calendars for 2020 with our edit of the top-rated 5-star advent calendars on Amazon.
Advent calendars are one of the best ways to get into the Christmas spirit, and there are so many to choose from! There are beauty advent calendars, advent calendars for kids, advent calendars for men and even Christmas countdowns tailored to your favourite interests, passions and hobbies, from Harry Potter to jewellery.
If you’re not sure what advent calendar suits you best (to give or to treat yourself!), we’re taking all of the guesswork out by curating a list of the best-rated advent calendars for Christmas right now on Amazon. Our edit of the top five-star rated advent calendars on the popular retailer means that not only are these shortlisted festive gifts popular, but they are also highly-recommended by shoppers like yourself.
We've found the best-rated advent calendars on Amazon for categories like food and drink, chocolate, organic, toddlers, cosmetics and more...
Best-rated chocolate advent calendars on Amazon
Amazon shoppers are sweet on the 24-day chocolate advent calendar, which has earned five stars
Lindt Chocolate Advent Calendar, £19.99/$56.70, Amazon
Best-rated food & drink advent calendars on Amazon
There are 24 herbal blends in Amazon’s #1 advent calendar, from Ginseng Matcha Green to Elderberry & Echinachea in categories like Cleanse, Relax, Feel New and Refresh
Pukka Days of Christmas Herbal Tea Advent Calendar, £9.99/$18.68, Amazon
Best-rated 3D advent calendars on Amazon
Assemble this festive treehouse in the run-up for Christmas – one reviewer called it 'possibly the best advent calendar ever'
Roger La Borde pop and slot advent calendar, £10.99/ $25, Amazon
Best-rated advent calendars for ages 18 months+ on Amazon
There are four figures and 23 accessories in this fun Playmobil set featuring Santa Claus and his sleight plus adorable forest animals
Playmobil advent calendar, £27.49/$42.95, Amazon
Best-rated advent calendars for ages 3+ on Amazon
Among 24 engines included, you get six festive holiday-themed Thomas the Tank Engine minis in this fun toy set
Thomas & Friends Minis Advent Calendar, £24.97/$28.99, Amazon
Your child will love this collection of magnetic ornaments to 'hang' on the tree one per day in the run-up to Christmas
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar, £19.90, Amazon
Best-rated advent calendars for ages 6+ on Amazon
Twenty-four gifts are included in this LEGO advent calendar, including a Christmas tree, candy cane, gingerbread man and a surprise to represent each of the five friends
LEGO Friends Advent Calendar, £19.99/$39.88, Amazon
Designed for ages four to ten, this Playmobil advent calendar includes 125 pieces, including three figures and five horses
Playmobil Advent Calendar Horse Farm, £22.94, Amazon
Best-rated cosmetics advent calendars on Amazon
Twenty-four travel-sized vitamin-enriched lotions, body butters, shower gels and bath bombs iform the cruelty-free British award-winning brand
Winter in Venice Christmas Chalets Bath & Body advent calendar, £29.99, Amazon
A gorgeous 25 days of gel polish, nail polish and nail accessories
Bluesky Gel Nail Polish Beauty Advent Calendar, £40.99, Amazon
Best-rated organic advent calendars on Amazon
A full December Christmas countdown with organic teas in holiday inspired flavours
English Tea Shop Organic Advent Calendar, £19.99/$30.95, Amazon
Best-rated nativity advent calendars on Amazon
A 24-piece wooden German nativity set with a manger-themed box that serves as both backdrop and storage
Nativity playset advent calendar, £39.95, Amazon
