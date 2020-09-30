12 best-rated advent calendars on Amazon for Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Advent calendars are one of the best ways to get into the Christmas spirit, and there are so many to choose from! There are beauty advent calendars, advent calendars for kids, advent calendars for men and even Christmas countdowns tailored to your favourite interests, passions and hobbies, from Harry Potter to jewellery.

If you’re not sure what advent calendar suits you best (to give or to treat yourself!), we’re taking all of the guesswork out by curating a list of the best-rated advent calendars for Christmas right now on Amazon. Our edit of the top five-star rated advent calendars on the popular retailer means that not only are these shortlisted festive gifts popular, but they are also highly-recommended by shoppers like yourself.

We've found the best-rated advent calendars on Amazon for categories like food and drink, chocolate, organic, toddlers, cosmetics and more...

Best-rated chocolate advent calendars on Amazon

Amazon shoppers are sweet on the 24-day chocolate advent calendar, which has earned five stars

Lindt Chocolate Advent Calendar, £19.99/$56.70, Amazon

Best-rated food & drink advent calendars on Amazon

There are 24 herbal blends in Amazon’s #1 advent calendar, from Ginseng Matcha Green to Elderberry & Echinachea in categories like Cleanse, Relax, Feel New and Refresh

Pukka Days of Christmas Herbal Tea Advent Calendar, £9.99/$18.68, Amazon

Best-rated 3D advent calendars on Amazon

Assemble this festive treehouse in the run-up for Christmas – one reviewer called it 'possibly the best advent calendar ever'

Roger La Borde pop and slot advent calendar, £10.99/ $25, Amazon

Best-rated advent calendars for ages 18 months+ on Amazon

There are four figures and 23 accessories in this fun Playmobil set featuring Santa Claus and his sleight plus adorable forest animals

Playmobil advent calendar, £27.49/$42.95, Amazon

Best-rated advent calendars for ages 3+ on Amazon

Among 24 engines included, you get six festive holiday-themed Thomas the Tank Engine minis in this fun toy set

Thomas & Friends Minis Advent Calendar, £24.97/$28.99, Amazon

Your child will love this collection of magnetic ornaments to 'hang' on the tree one per day in the run-up to Christmas

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar, £19.90, Amazon

Best-rated advent calendars for ages 6+ on Amazon

Twenty-four gifts are included in this LEGO advent calendar, including a Christmas tree, candy cane, gingerbread man and a surprise to represent each of the five friends

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar, £19.99/$39.88, Amazon

Designed for ages four to ten, this Playmobil advent calendar includes 125 pieces, including three figures and five horses

Playmobil Advent Calendar Horse Farm, £22.94, Amazon

Best-rated cosmetics advent calendars on Amazon

Twenty-four travel-sized vitamin-enriched lotions, body butters, shower gels and bath bombs iform the cruelty-free British award-winning brand

Winter in Venice Christmas Chalets Bath & Body advent calendar, £29.99, Amazon

A gorgeous 25 days of gel polish, nail polish and nail accessories

Bluesky Gel Nail Polish Beauty Advent Calendar, £40.99, Amazon

Best-rated organic advent calendars on Amazon

A full December Christmas countdown with organic teas in holiday inspired flavours

English Tea Shop Organic Advent Calendar, £19.99/$30.95, Amazon

Best-rated nativity advent calendars on Amazon

A 24-piece wooden German nativity set with a manger-themed box that serves as both backdrop and storage

Nativity playset advent calendar, £39.95, Amazon

