Piers Morgan shares rare family photos of youngest child he keeps out of the spotlight

Piers Morgan was celebrating in style over the weekend, enjoying a fabulous party to mark his mother's 80th birthday.

The Piers Morgan Uncensored star threw an epic bash for his whole family, including his three sons Spencer, 30, Stanley, 26, and Albert, 23, whom he shares with ex-wife Marion Shalloe. In amongst the family portraits, eagle-eyed fans spotted a rare sighting of his youngest child Elise, 12, with his wife Celia Walden.

© Instagram Piers Morgan posted a family photo to mark his mum's 80th birthday, and daughter Elise was pictured third from right

Elise looked so tall as she posed alongside her doting big brothers at the family party.

"My family loves a good party.. especially when it’s [in] honour of the Matriarch! Happy 80th, Mum… what a fabulous day," the 59-year-old broadcaster wrote on Instagram.

Unlike her half-brothers, Elise rarely makes an appearance on the former Life Stories host's Instagram, and last featured on his grid at Christmas.

© Instagram Piers shared a number of photos from the celebration (Elise pictured top right)

A sweet family portrait from the Morgan household celebrations proved how close-knit the family is – and how much Elise had grown.

Piers' family life

Piers was married to his ex-wife Maria from 1991 until 2008. In June 2010, he married journalist Celia Walden and they went on to welcome Elise in November 2011.

© Instagram Piers seen with sons Spencer, Stanley and Albert and daughter Elise at Christmas

Piers has an incredibly close bond with his children and has raised them to own their opinions and express them freely.

While they might not always agree with the former Good Morning Britain star's political views, they enjoy a good family debate – we can only imagine how heated it must get around the dinner table!

Piers previously shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he'd disagreed with his son Stanley about tennis star Naomi Osaka's decision not to do press during the French Open.

© Instagram The youngest of the family is doted on by her protective big brothers and dad Piers

He shared: "Had a very lengthy, heated debate with one of my sons @StanleyMorgan18 about Naomi Osaka & mental health etc.

"We agreed on some points, vehemently disagreed on others, then shook hands and went for a beer together. This is how democracy should work. Wokies should try it."

Stanley echoed his sentiment, retweeting the message and commenting: "He's controversial, he's abrasive, he's hated, he's loved etc etc.

© Photo: Instagram Piers has an incredibly close bond with his children

"But above everything, he's the best dad anyone can ask for and although our views differ politically and socially it's important we all choose to discuss and challenge each other's views respectfully!"

As for Elise, the youngest of the family is doted on by her protective big brothers and dad Piers.

Back in 2021, the presenter shared a sweet birthday message for his little girl live on GMB.

Revealing that Elise's birthday had been rather sad and lonely due to the coronavirus lockdown, he cheered her up with a loving message that melted fans' hearts.

He also shared a number of cute photographs of her over the years, revealing that she loves to FaceTime him and has taken to supporting Arsenal just like her dad.