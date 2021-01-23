Motsi Mabuse shares rare intimate details about daughter in heartfelt confession The Strictly judge has never publicly shared her daughter's name

It's very rare for Motsi Mabuse to publicly discuss her daughter, but on Friday night she shared some adorable insights into her personality – and she sounds like the sweetest child!

The Strictly Come Dancing judge uploaded a heartfelt post to her Instagram Stories, in which she expressed her "gratitude" for her little one – whom she shares with husband Evgenij Voznyuk.

MORE: Motsi Mabuse's wedding dress is better than anything we've ever seen - photo

"So excited every day to just spend the time with my daughter," Motsi – who has never publicly revealed her child's name – began.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse's daughter gives her dad adorable massage

"She is funny, cute, intelligent and keeps me bust the whole time!! We have so much fun together and I try so hard sometimes lol. But still, first-time mum, learning by doing #gratitudeattitude daily exercise!"

Last year, Motsi shared a candid post with her fans on Instagram in which she discussed her daughter and motherhood.

She wrote: "How things have changed since I know who is watching. She is watching, how I treat myself, how I treat others, how I let others treat me, how I love her dad, how he loves me. She is watching and I hope with all my heart she sees that she can do and be anything she wants.

READ: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse reveals fears for baby daughter

MORE: Motsi Mabuse's low-cut swimsuit photo sparks mass reaction

Motsi has never publicly revealed her daughter's name or shared her face online

"I hope with all my heart that I teach her to love herself for who she is. Yes things are slowly changing, but in a world that still tells little black girls wait, you are not enough, I want to be her example.

"Be kind, be bold, have the courage to be you, reflect, improve where there is space, work hard, have patience with yourself, never ever let ANYONE make you feel less than, believe in your dreams and trust life.

MORE: Motsi Mabuse's private home is so stunning - take a tour

Motsi shares her daughter with husband Evgenij Voznyuk

"This year is so much about growth, growing knowing my responsibility as a mum. Life is about change. We are meant to change and develop, things definitely changed for me knowing who is watching!!! Happy Sunday!!! Luckily for me, she has other examples in her life @phemelom @otimabuse @dudu_mabuse!!!!! #alleyesonyou #loveandlight!!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.