Kim Kardashian’s children’s living situation revealed as Kanye West asks for joint custody Kim and Kanye West filed for divorce earlier in 2021

Kanye West is seeking joint legal and physical custody of his four children, court filings reveal.

The rapper has responded to Kim Kardashian's February filing, asking a judge to grant him joint custody of his two daughters and two sons.

The kids are currently living with their mom in Hidden Hills, a neighbourhood near to her family in Calabasas, and are thought to be seeing their father regularly.

READ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship in their own words

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian unveils incredible children's village at home

The home is the family's infamous all-white compound, where Kanye owns the house but Kim owns the land around it.

It is thought Kim will argue for the property in their settlement as it is where the children are being raised.

MORE: Kim Kardashian shows support for husband Kanye West in new photo

MORE: Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West with unseen photos

The former reality star and her children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm - are all living in California while Kanye has been splitting his time between his ranch in Wyoming and California.

Kim and Kanye wed in 2014

Kim, 40, filed for divorce from rapper Kanye, sevenyears after they wed in 2014.

The decision comes after a tough year for the family which saw Kanye suffer a public mental health breakdown, attempt to run for president, and take to social media to reveal private family secrets.

However, Kim appears to be moving on and recently shared a new and rare family picture of all four children together, showing her love for them.

Business mogul Kim posted a series of pictures of her children, adding: "Tucked in tight, it’s my heart where you’ll stay. Tomorrow I’ll love you even more than today."

Kim shared a series of pictures of her children at home

In the first picture Kim holds on tight to her youngest children, 23-month-old Psalm in an all-white suit and three-year-old Chicago, who rocked a pink and peach dress with tassel detailing.

In the second picture, Saint, five, posed with a big smile on his face as he perched on his mother's knee while wearing patchwork jeans and a paisley shirt.

Big sister North wore a simple tee and shorts as she sits alongside her mom in the third picture.

Read more HELLO! US stories here