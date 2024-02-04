Kourtney Kardashian unveils sister Kim's heartfelt gesture for her kids and even her stepchildren with Travis Barker

It looks like the Kardashian family is already gearing up for the sweetest family Valentine's Day, and if Kim Kardashian has something to say about it, it's as inclusive as can be.

The 43-year-old organized a V-Day party for the women of the family, and oldest sister Kourtney, 44, revealed the sweet way Kim honored not just her, but also her blended family.

Check out the heartfelt gesture Kim made for Kourtney and her children with not only ex Scott Disick, but also husband Travis Barker in the video below…

The present she was given featured nods to Kourtney's family with Scott, including children Penelope, Mason, and Reign, her newborn baby Rocky with Travis, plus his own children, Landon, Alabama, and even Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

At one point, to many fans, the relationship between the two sisters was testy, due to a feud that sparked up on an episode of The Kardashians last year.

However, it seems like since then, there's been nothing but love between the pair, proving once again that the bond between the Kardashian sisters has remained stronger than ever.

In October, Kourtney wrote in her birthday tribute to Kim: "Happy happy birthday to my first sister. Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas."

She continued: "People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school.

"The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy."

While Kim had a big birthday bash to celebrate, Kourtney was unable to attend due to being pregnant at the time with baby Rocky (who was born a few days later). However, the SKIMS founder revealed that they were planning a party of their own.

In her post-birthday post on Instagram, Kim wrote: "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn't have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends, thank you for all the birthday love! And Kourt I'm jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic."

Between the three sisters (including Khloé), their brother Rob, and half-sister Kylie Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner family has 13 total children, all of whom are doted over by "momager" Kris Jenner.

Kourtney is a mom of four (and a stepmom to three more), while Kim shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye West: daughters North West, 10, and Chicago, who just turned six, plus sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, four.

Khloé is a mom to daughter True, five, and Tatum, one, through her ex Tristan Thompson. Rob shares Dream, seven, with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. Kylie shares her two children with rapper ex Travis Scott, those being daughter Stormi and son Aire, both of whom celebrated their birthdays earlier in the week (Stormi turned six, Aire turned two).

