10 funny Father's Day cards day to give dad a giggle

Father’s Day is fast approaching on Sunday 21 June – have you got it sorted? I don’t have to tell you that this past year has been a bit of a tough one and in these trying times a smile or a laugh is much needed and appreciated.

So how about a funny Father’s Day card to give dad a giggle? There are some amazing ones so we’re rounded up some of the best funny cards, and the good news is that if you get ordering now you’re well in time to get them before dad’s special day.

We challenge you to read them and keep a straight face – it’s impossible!

The dog is your favourite Father’s Day card, £3.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

Stepdad funny Father’s Day card, from £1.99, Funky Pigeon

When I grow up funny Father’s Day card, from £0.99, Moonpig

Financial burden funny Father’s Day card, £3.50, Etsy

Personalised a little bird funny Father’s Day card, £2.40, Etsy

Father's footsteps funny Father’s Day card, £2.85, Amazon

Rule of six funny Father's Day card, £3.25, Amazon

Putting up with my s**t funny Father’s Day card, £4, NotOnTheHighStreet

Go Wild funny Father’s Day card, from £0.99, Moonpig

Line of Duty funny Father’s Day card, £2.99, eBay

