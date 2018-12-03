Christine Lampard posts sweet photo of baby Patricia – Harry Redknapp's great-niece! What a lovely photo!

New mum Christine Lampard has been keeping a low profile since welcoming her baby daughter Patricia as she enjoys spending quality time with her. And on Sunday, the Loose Women panellist delighted her fans after sharing a new photo of the two of them on a country walk. In the picture, Christine looked stylish puffa jacket teamed with jeans and ankle boots, while Patricia was wrapped up warm in a pink baby grow. "Sunday Strolls," Christine captioned the post. Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Enjoy every single second because you deserve it," while another said: "Gorgeous photo Christine! Have a lovely Christmas with your family." A third added: "You look radiant."

Christine Lampard and her baby daughter Patricia

Christine shares Patricia with husband Frank Lampard, who touchingly named their daughter after his late mum Pat. Frank's mum was the twin of Sandra Redknapp, Harry Redknapp's beloved wife, who has been making headlines thanks to Harry's adoring stories about her during his stint on I'm A Celebrity. Sandra has since flown out to Australia to be near Harry when he comes out of the jungle, but fans predict she may have a while to wait, with Harry tipped to win this year's show.

Christine and Frank Lampard welcomed Patricia in September

Although this is the first child for Christine, the TV presenter is also a stepmother to husband Frank's two daughters; Luna, 12, and Isla, 11. During a past appearance on Lorraine, Christine revealed how excited her stepdaughters were about having a new sibling. "It's lovely, we are very excited," she shared. "It's the first grandchild for my parents, my sister will be an auntie for the first time. And the girls, they are completely beside themselves, more than I thought… They are desperate for a girl." Christine and Frank have been married since 2015; they first met in 2009 - just months after the footballer lost his mother Pat to pneumonia.

