Kate Middleton's favourite pregnancy hobby is unexpected – and Tom Daley would approve!

You wouldn't think the Duchess of Cambridge would have anything in common with Tom Daley, but you'd be wrong! Did you know that Duchess Kate shares a penchant for knitting with the Olympic diver turned champion knitter?

The 39-year-old mother-of-three – who raises children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with husband Prince William – previously revealed she was learning to knit while she was expecting George.

Speaking during a trip to Glasgow in 2013, Kate told a teenage well-wisher: "I've been trying to knit and I'm really bad. I should be asking for tips!"

And in early 2020, Kate stunned royal fans in Bradford by revealing she failed at knitting a "very special jumper" for her firstborn.

The royal was paying a visit to Older Yet Wiser, an organisation supporting grandparents with child-caring responsibilities, where she watched grandmothers showing off their crocheting skills.

Kate took up knitting during her pregnancy with George

Kate candidly told the group: "I tried knitting when I first had George. I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got halfway down and it splattered. It's such an amazing skill."

But if anyone knows that practice makes perfect, it's Tom Daley! The Olympic gold medallist recently set up an Instagram account devoted to his knitting, which now boasts an incredible 1.4million followers.

Olympian Tom Daley would approve of Kate's hobby

Tom has knitted everything from rainbow coloured jumpers, to clothes for his husband Dustin Lance Black and son Robbie, three. He's also branched out into making jumpers for dogs and even created a special pouch for his Olympic medals.

We'd love to see Duchess Kate's attempts at knitting clothes for her children – how cute would they look?

Kate has plenty of other creative hobbies that she excels at, from her culinary skills to her passion for photography and her love for tennis.

She recently revealed she loves to make her own honey, sharing a pot of her own blend made by bees at Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

The doting mother made the admission while chatting to children about biodiversity during a visit to the Natural History Museum. "Would you like to try some?" she asked. "I've got one spoon each. This came especially from my beehive."

