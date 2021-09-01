Alex Jones shows off baby daughter's face for first time – and she's too cute for words The One Show presenter posted a sweet Instagram Story

Alex Jones' baby daughter has reached a new milestone – her very first bath! The One Show star, who welcomed her little girl one and a half weeks ago, shared a post on Instagram Stories that showed her bathing her baby at home.

The celebrity mum gently washed her daughter with a sponge as the tot, whose name has not yet been publicly revealed, wriggled around in the bath with her eyes shut.

"First bath," Alex captioned the video while My Sun and Stars' You Make Me Happy played in the background.

The TV star gave birth on 21 August, announcing her big news on Instagram a few days later. "We have some news.........," she wrote. "Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5. It still doesn't feel real!!!

"Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey. Name will be incoming soon xx."

Alex Jones shared a sweet Instagram Story of her baby daughter

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson have yet to publicly share their daughter's name. On Tuesday night, the author made a guest appearance on The One Show, explaining the reason behind the delay.

"With the name, today was the deadline, because I thought, 'Right, we're just going to tell everybody what it is,'" she said. "So, we were between two and then we eventually decided, we thought on one, so we rang Charlie's parents who are in Auckland, New Zealand, they're in lockdown, they can't be over here sadly."

Alex added: "So, we rang them last night, which was this morning [in their time] and we didn't get an answer. I just spoke to Charlie, and he said, 'Oh Al, I don't think we can tell everybody until mum and dad know.'"

But the 44-year-old revealed that they planned to ring Charlie's parents again, and hoped to be able to tell fans the name later this week.

