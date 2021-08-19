Charley Webb shares hilarious video of her son – and wait until the end The Emmerdale star is mum to three sons

Charley Webb is a doting mum to three sons, and on Wednesday she enjoyed a fun day trip out to a small cove – and it ended in disaster for one of them.

Despite the overcast weather, the family were determined to have fun, and some of them took to the water in order to enjoy themselves.

On her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old shared a hilarious video of son Bowie, five, sailing down a small stream in a rubber ring, before it flipped over sending him into the water.

Charley was reduced to fits of laughter as Bowie emerged from the centre of the inflatable and called over: "It's not funny mum."

The star begged to differ, as she wrote: "Wait until the end….. He was fuming that I laughed."

Alongside Bowie, the Emmerdale star is also mum to sons Buster, 11, and Ace, one, and she frequently shares insights into her life as a mother. She shares her sons with husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

Bowie had some issues with the rubber ring

Last week, she took her sons berry picking, with the family enjoying the spoils of their adventure the following morning.

The mum-of-three shared a clip of Ace eating some of the berries before she asked: "We went strawberry and raspberry picking last night didn't we? What you eating?" to which Ace responded: "Berries."

As the text function on Instagram picked up the word "puppies" instead, the star had to clarify: "He's not eating puppies."

Charley then asked her son again: "Are they tasty?" as Ace attempted to get some more. The clip ended as Bowie, five, grabbed a raspberry and put it straight into his mouth!

Last month when the UK was basking in a heatwave, she headed off to some natural springs with a close friend and Ace.

Charley shares her three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden

She wore a stunning black swimsuit, but she didn't give many glimpses of her swimwear, as in one shot, Ace obscured several parts of it, and in a second one she shared, her and her friend were partially submerged.

"Wild swimming this morning," she captioned one of the shots. "Just the best."

She also shared just how close her bond is with Ace, as she shared a sweet video of the young tot standing up while enjoying a picnic with the group.

"My tiny little best friend," she captioned the adorable video, surely melting the hearts of her many fans.

