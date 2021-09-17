53 top toys for Christmas 2021: The most popular gifts that will be on Santa's wish lists

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There are fewer than 100 days until Christmas – and with the clock ticking on the countdown to the festive season, it’s time to get shopping for those Top Toys of 2021.

Choosing the most joy-inducing Christmas gifts for our kids isn’t always easy, so every shortcut is welcome. Retailers like Amazon and John Lewis, and toy brands like Mattel and Hasbro thankfully make it easy with their annual Top Toys for Christmas lists, revealing the toys that boys and girls are most asking Santa for each year.

With challenges from shortages to social distancing these days, online shopping is definitely the way to go to get ahead of the Christmas rush.

And we're making toy shopping even more simple for you by giving you ALL the key trending toy lists from retailers and brands for 2021.

Top Toys 2021 lists have been unveiled, or are soon expected from, the likes of Nickelodeon, Hamleys, Selfridges, and more. We'll be updating our edit throughout the shopping season, so be sure to bookmark and keep checking back!

We're covering the trending toys available in both the UK and the US, so be sure to get shopping before these top toys sell out.

What are the top toys for Christmas 2021?

In this roundup of both new season toys AND the most popular toys from the past year, you'll find red hot buys for LOL Surprise, Paw Patrol, Playmobil, Star Wars, Barbie and LEGO.

Also included - everything from cutting edge STEM gifts for the science-loving kid in your life to family classic games like Monopoly and Uno.

You'll find teaching toys about everything from the environment to emotions, Friends and Harry Potter-themed toys, and interactive pets, too - all BIG trends for this year. There's even an animatronic Baby Yoda on the list.

So, let's get Christmas shopping!

Top Toys 2021: John Lewis

John Lewis have released a top toys of 2021 list and there's something for every child, from 3D puzzles and STEM learning toys to the cutest soft dolls for babies.

Ravensburger Solar System 3D Puzzle Set, £39.99 / $59, John Lewis

Puzzle lovers will be over the moon with this 3D puzzle set. Assemble eight 3D puzzles - one representing every planet - ranging from 27 to 108 pieces each.

Lego Elf Clubhouse, £84.99/$99.95, John Lewis

This LEGO Elf Clubhouse will bring some Christmas magic to the holidays. We love the attention to detail, from the automated waffle machine and Christmas light to a triple-decker bed that shakes to wake the elves. It's currently sold out at John Lewis, but you can still shop it on Amazon.

Kaloo My First Doll, £19.99/$24.99, John Lewis

Soft and machine-washable, Kaloo's sweetly charming My First Doll is safe for babies and is designed to be a companion through the years.

Gravitrax Pro Starter Extreme, £89.99, John Lewis

STEM toys are a hot property this year, and John Lewis has selected this Gravitax Pro Starter Set as a science marvel. Kids can look forward to hours of entertainment as they learn how to design and build marble race tracks, getting a real life (and fun!) lesson in gravity and kinetics.

Mattel's Top Toys for Christmas 2021

Mattel, the brand behind such icons as Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price, have come up with a dream Christmas top toys list filled with fun.

Harry Potter Pictionary Air, £24.99/$24.86

Use your magic wand to draw in the air! This high-tech version of Pictionary is fun for Harry Potter fans of all ages.

Barbie Extra 2021, from £23.99 /$17.99, Amazon

Barbie is more extra than ever for 2021, and honestly, we're here for it! This Barbie knows 'more is more' and comes with 15 extravagant accessories, from clothes to a pet. And yes, the pet is just as extra - it has its own colourful accessories, too

The Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Ultimate Learning Bot, £55/$42.49, Amazon

For ages 6 months and up, this engaging education toy is made of three individual bots that combine into an interactive robot pal. There are three Smart Stages learning levels with fun activities - more than 120 songs, sounds and phrases - to explore.

Crossed Signals Game, £20 /$19.99

If you're looking for an exciting game for Christmas, this one's right up your street! Speed and accuracy are the name of the game as you're challenged to react fast, moving and shaking the light wand according to Crossed Signals' lightning-quick light and voice commands. One to four players can participate, and the game is for players aged 8 and up. In the UK, shop the game at Selfridges, while US shoppers can find it online at Toys R Us at Macy's.

Barbie Dreamhouse 2021, £250.12/$224.99

New for 2021, Barbie's fully-furnished dreamhouse, which comes with over 75 storytelling pieces, is more jaw-dropping than ever. The home comes to life with music, eight light colour options and four settings, from day mode to party mode. Features of the house include a DJ Booth, working lift and puppy play area with a pool and slide, just like the main house. When can we move in?

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage, £85.99/$98, Amazon

The tallest Hot Wheels garage to date, with parking for 100+ cars and a working two-car lift, will definitely leave an impression on Christmas morning.

Hasbro's Top Toys for Christmas 2021

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle Dollhouse, £149.99/$149.99,

This fairytale castle is perfect for your little prince or princess who dreams of storybook adventures. The four-foot, six-room dollhouse has realistic miniature features like a bathtub, stove and chandelier, and comes with 29 accessories, from a blanket to dinnerware and tea set. There's even music and a window that lights up like a Disneyland fireworks show.

Nerf Ultra Select, £61.99 / $59.99

Nerf is popular year after year, and in 2021 Hasbro predicts the fully-motorised Nerf Ultra Select blaster, will be on many a kid's wish list. Shop it at Robert Dyas in the UK, and Gamestop if you're Stateside.

Hamley's Top Toys for Christmas 2021

Hamley's has come out with a fun Christmas top toys list, packed with suprises from a high-tech smart watch for little ones to a toy that's right on time with 2021's poop toy trend.

LEGO DUPLO My First Alphabet Truck, £23.99/$24.99, Hamley's

Suitable for little ones from 12-24 months, this intro toy to the world of LEGO is a lovely gift for preschoolers to help them learn their letters from A to Z.

VTech Kidizoom Smart Watch, £48.30/$44.99, Hamley's

If your child is jealous of your smart watch, you can now get them a realistic one of their own. This VTech kids' smart watch takes photos and videos, and also is equipped with a pedometer, alarm clock, timer, stopwatch and voice recorder.

Poopsie Slime Surprise Poop Pack, £11.99/ $21.72, Hamley's

The slime trend is still going strong for Christmas 2021! Included is DIY slime power and everything your child will need to customise it (like Unicorn Sparkle) - 10 magical surprises in all.

SmartGames Squirrels Go Nuts!, £11.19/$14.99, Hamley's

It's a game that will drive you nuts - in a good way! Fun for the whole family, Squirrels Go Nuts! is a sliding puzzle game with a whopping 60 challenges.

Top toys for Christmas 2021: What's trending

What are the biggest toy trends for Christmas 2021? Toys that poo (yes you read that correctly!), baby Yoda and digital video cameras for your future social media star are among the top favourites for Christmas 2021. Keep scrolling to find out what your kids are going to have on their Christmas lists this year...

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo, £25.99/$21.70, Amazon

Here's a MAJOR trend on kids' wish lists in 2021. This lively pink flamingo doesn't just sing – it also mimics what you say, eats, wiggles and poops!

Animatronic Baby Yoda, £59.99/$50.99, Amazon

Fans of the still-popular Mandalorian will love this animatronic version of The Child a.k.a. Baby Yoda – with over 25 sound and motion combinations, it's just like having the adorable Star Wars star at home.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4-in-1 Plane was £89.99 now £50/$89, Amazon

This version of the red hot L.O.L. Surprise! range has 50 surprises and also transforms into a plane, car, recording studio and mixing booth.

ThinkFun Gravity Maze, £31.70/$29.99, Amazon

Described as a combination logic game, marble run, and STEM toy, the Gravity Maze, which consists of a game grid, nine towers, a target piece and three marbles, is fun for the whole family. The brain game has 60 challenges, ranging from beginner to expert, and is great for anyone aged eight and up.

Fleece quilt kit, £35.66/$29.97, Amazon

A no-sew DIY quilt kit to create a super soft fleece blanket.

Squeakee The Balloon Dog, £29.99/$42.09, Amazon

This interactive Balloon Dog will be your household's most unusual pet, with over 60 sounds and dog-like movements.

VTech KidiZoom, £62.99/$64.99, Amazon

Have a future media star in your life? They'll love this creator cam, which includes an HD video recorder (and 20 virtual backgrounds) a mini tripod/handle and a wrist strap and is for kids aged 5 and up.

Paw Patrol Dino Rescue, was £64.99 now £49.99/$59, Amazon

For kids aged 3 and up who are fans of Paw Patrol, the Dino Patroller is a cool motorised team vehicle that comes with a Chase figure and a T-Rex.

Maxi Micro ECO Deluxe Sustainable Scooter, £129.95/$139.99, John Lewis

This eco-friendly scooter, with a deck made from recycled fishing nets, is designed for kids ages five to 12.

VTech Feathers & Feelings Peacock, £22/$20, John Lewis

A teaching toy with light-up shape buttons and emotion pegs that will help kids aged two and up learn about emotions as well as colours, shapes and numbers.

Throw Throw Burrito game, £27.74/$29.99, Amazon

One of the festive season's hottest card games involves throwing soft foam burritos at them – we think it's pretty clear that kids will love to play this fun take on dodgeball.

furReal Poopalots Big Wags Interactive Pet Toy, £30.74/$19.97, Amazon

The child in your life will love this dog that they will need to feed, walk and clean up after, preparing them for a real-life furry companion.

Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth, £27.99 /$29.40, Amazon

The Linkimals range of learning toys includes various toys – including the Smooth Moves Sloth that lights up, plays music and more – for babies and toddlers aged nine months and up. You can also check out more characters from the line, including Play Together Panda, Happy Shapes Hedgehog and Counting Koala.

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the Fun Garden to Kitchen, £89.99 /$71.51, Amazon

Toddlers can get the garden-to-table experience with this educational and fun toy, which includes 30 play pieces, as well as lights and music as kids learn how to prep and plate their own homegrown 'meals'.

Pictionary Air, £19.99 /$18.49 , Amazon

This isn't your mum and dad's Pictionary! The latest version of the classic game includes a hi-tech pen so you can draw in the air. How does Pictionary Air work? Just download the game app to your smartphone or tablet – if you point the in-app camera at the player drawing, you'll see them AND their drawing on your screen!

Fisher-Price Rollin' Rovee Interactive Musical Toy, £44/$48.99, Amazon

An interactive pal designed with four modes of learning play so it will be one of your child's favourites from aged 6 months to five years.

Cave Club Rockelle and Tyrasaurus, £34.99/$38.83, Amazon

Cave Club dolls are joining L.O.L. and Barbies on kids' Christmas wish lists.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit, £100$130.35, Hamleys

This kit will help turn your tablet into the ultimate learning tool.

Monopoly for Sore Losers, £23/$20.99, Hamleys

Monopoly is a perennially popular game and Hamleys is predicting that kids will love this version which turns the rules upside down. Players actually earn cash via those usual Monopoly pitfalls like going to jail or paying rent.

Cluedo Liars Edition Board Game, £22/$11.68, Hamleys

A twist on the traditional Cluedo game - in this version, would-be sleuths need to bluff their way through, telling fibs in hopes of solving the case.

Monopoly: The Mega Edition, £25.99/$24.78, John Lewis

This sped-up version of Monopoly includes two new exciting game mechanics and comes with a limited-edition collectable token.

Best toys on Amazon that kids love

Amazon experts in America annually compile the Amazon Toys We Love list to reveal the top toys for Christmas. Last year, kids everywhere were on the same page with L.O.L., interactive pets and Baby Yoda-themed toys all making appearances - and we expect them to be a big hit for 2021 as well.

Barbie Food Truck, £42.34/$68.20, Amazon

Barbie's slogan is 'You can be anything' – and in this case the iconic doll is a cuisine-savvy businesswoman running her own food truck! It comes with a colourful food truck PLUS 30 accessories from appliances like a fryer and blender to a menu board, pots, utensils and serving trays, food items and of course seating for clients.

Boys & girls aged 0-2 years

Dyson Toy vacuum, £18/$24.99, Amazon

Your little one can give you some 'help' around the house with this realistic toy vacuum.

Boys & girls aged 3-5 years

Paw Patrol Bike, £49.36 / $119.99, Amazon

This colourful bicycle, emblazoned with images from kids' favourite Paw Patrol, converts from a training bike to a balance bike.

Baby Shark Fishing Game, £14.99/$23.24, Amazon

A twist on the classic fishing game for kids aged four and up, the Baby Shark Song plays as up to four players try to catch the fish while the gameboard spins.

LEGO Disney Princess Ariel’s Undersea Castle, £24.99/$29.99, Amazon

LEGO is always a bit hit for the holiday season – and we love this model of Princess Ariel's home under the sea.

Melissa & Doug Band in a Box, £21.60 / $20.99, Amazon

Encourage your child's inner musician with this 10-piece musical instrument set.

L.O.L. Surprise! Doll plus 8 accessories, £10.50/$12.99, Amazon

Every bow-bedecked box contains a party-themed L.O.L. doll plus 8 surprises including shoes, fashion, accessories and more – collect all 12 dolls!

Boys & girls aged 6-8 years

Present Pets Fancy Puppy Interactive Toy, £37/$36.97, Amazon

Interactive pets are so fun, and this one is so realistic it actually will enthusiastically unbox itself!

Playmobil Back to the Future DeLorean Toy, was £49.99 now £29.99/$39.70, Amazon

A new generation is ready to enjoy the adventures of Marty McFly in Back to the Future – and this Playmobil set puts kids in the driver's seat! The 1980s film's time-travelling DeLorean comes complete with Marty, Doc and Einstein the dog figures and the wheels of the car fold up to switch to 'flight mode'

Barbie Fashionista doll, from £12.99/$9.99, Amazon

The Fashionista Barbie comes in 35 skin tones, multiple body types, including differently-abled dolls, and 94 different hairstyles so there's one for every child to see themselves reflected at playtime. Every doll, of course is super stylish, wearing the latest trends and don't worry, there are lots of Kens to choose from too!

Baby Yoda plush toy, £24.99/$18.49, Amazon

If a lifelike, fully-moving animatronic Baby Yoda is a bit too much, this 11-inch cuddly version of the Mandalorian breakout star is again set to be a huge hit with kids this Christmas.



Boys & girls aged 8+

LEGO Minecraft The Illager Raid, £79.99/$59.99, Amazon

This cool gift combines two of today's kids' favourite things – LEGO and Minecraft – in a 562-piece set that will ignite their imaginations. Suitable for kids 8+.

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter Transport Starship Toy, £119.99/$129.99, Amazon

Star Wars The Mandalorian is one of Christmas 2020's most popular toy themes and it's still a trend in 2021. This LEGO transport shuttle for boys and girls aged 10 and up comes with three mini figures, including The Child aka Baby Yoda. For kids 10+.

Uno Showdown, £12/$12.99, Amazon

Classic Uno gets a fun and fast-paced twist thanks to the 'UNO Showdown unit' that sends cards flying! For ages 7 and up.

'Friends' the TV Series Monopoly, £20.98/$25.27, Amazon

Could this game BE any more fun? This Monopoly board with a Friends twist features properties like Central Perk and tokens like Monica's chef's hat and Phoebe's guitar.

Top Gun Mavericks F-18 Hornet Model Aircraft, £22.48/$23.98, Amazon

With 'Top Gun 2' – the sequel to the classic 1986 Tom Cruise jet fighter flick – on the horizon, kids' excitement will soar with this model aircraft from the action-packed film.

