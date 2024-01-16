Kelly Ripa throws support behind rarely-seen son Joaquin in new personal photo

Kelly Ripa's youngest son Joaquin Consuelos lives in Michigan and the doting mom misses him very much.

The Live with Kelly and Mark star and her husband, Mark Consuelos, often make the trip to Ann Arbor to visit the college student, and did just that this weekend.

Throwing her support behind the aspiring wrestler's college team, Kelly shared an update from her new location on social media, and posted a photo of the family dogs, Chewy and Luna, both dressed in Michigan University winter jackets to stay warm. "Go blue" Kelly captioned the image.

Joaquin enrolled at the University of Michigan in 2021, and Kelly and Mark recently opened up the bittersweet change while chatting to People.

"It was deep, it was like a loss," Mark told the publication. Kelly added: "When Joaquin left, it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?'

"The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all."

Luckily, Kelly and Mark are able to regularly go and visit their youngest son in his new home – where he is thriving.

Kelly Ripa was visiting son Joaquin - supporting his college with Michigan University dog coats

Mark also told People that out of all their children, Joaquin is "a little reserved" and when it comes to watching his famous parents on Live, he likely wouldn't.

"Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on. He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that," he explained.

Along with Joaquin, Kelly and Mark are also parents to 25-year-old Michael, an aspiring actor, and 22-year-old Lola, an aspiring musician. Both Michael and Lola have appeared more regularly on Live in recent years as they both live in New York City.

They recently featured in a holiday segment on the ABC daytime show in December, while their younger brother was still in Michigan.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark are parents of three; Michael, Lola, and Joaquin

Kelly and Mark's oldest two children have also spoken out about their close bond with their parents. Michael previously told Entertainment Tonight that his parents were role models in his eyes.

"They’re great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they're great role models. I try to conduct myself the way I think they would," he said. Lola, meanwhile, even went on holiday with her parents after returning back to living at home after graduating from college earlier this year.

© Instagram While Joaquin prefers to remain more private, Michael and Lola have spent more time in the public eye

The New York University graduate went away to Greece with her famous parents in June, and afterwards, Kelly shared a number of photos from the trip on social media.

The trio were all smiles in a series of photos posted on social media by Kelly, and it sounds like it's made their relationship even stronger too.

© Instagram The celebrity parents became empty nesters when the youngest, Joaquin, left the family home in 2021

Soon after the former Hope and Faith star shared photos on social media of their vacation so far, Lola responded, writing: "The best travel buddies... and roommates!"

