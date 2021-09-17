Holly Willoughby thrills her daughter with 'dream' getaway

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby is a doting mum to three children, and on Saturday she stunned fans with some gorgeous photos as she treated daughter Belle, ten, to a dream getaway.

On Friday, the pair headed out to the Ashdown Forest – the inspiration for A.A. Milne's Hundred Acre Wood – to stay at the Winnie the Pooh-inspired house.

The mum-of-three shared two photos from their adventure, one of Belle knocking on the house's door, and another of Holly relaxing on a swing set outside.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby gives sweet birthday shoutout to son Harry

The This Morning star looked beautiful in a dreamy red blouse that she'd tucked into a pair of jeans and completed with black trainers.

She wrote: "Yesterday… she made it… Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood in search of Pooh bear and dreams came true… Happy birthday Winnie the Pooh Thank you @airbnb @disneyuk #winniethepooh95th."

Fans fell in love with the beautiful snaps, and many were left speechless only commenting with red and yellow heart emojis.

This is so sweet!

One added: "WOW, that's amazing just a little jealous," and another said: "You're so lucky to have gone there."

The place was designed by Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator, Kim Raymond, who has been drawing the iconic bear for over 30 years, Airbnb's latest listing sleeps up to four and costs £95 per night. Available for a limited time only, Kim will host just two separate stays on the 24th and 25th of September, so you better act quick!

Holly relaxed in style

Holly often keeps her family out of the public eye, but she delighted fans at the National Television Awards when she showed up with her husband – and after posting a snap of the pair with Phillip Schofield, fans all noticed the same thing.

One joked: "Stunning Holly, has Dan morphed into Phil?" and another quickly agreed: "I thought the same thing, Dan is now a silver fox."

A third added: "Thought there were two Phillip Scofield's for a millisecond."

