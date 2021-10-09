Sadie Robertson shares heartwarming message with fans as family marks major milestone

Sadie Robertson has shared a heartwarming message with fans as she took her daughter to her first Friday night football game.

The reality star turned influencer took to social media to share adorable pictures of her young baby girl Honey with her dad Christian Huff, and shared how it's the "best thing ever to get to see her eyes see things for the first time".

"It helps me notice things I might not have noticed before. The way that she was locked in on a little girl with Pom Poms, the way she got locked in on the band members blowing their trumpets, the dancers dancing, and how intently she looked at every person as they passed by us," Sadie continued.

Sadie then shared how important it is to learn from your children, adding: "As I teach her I find myself learning more from her. I want to notice things the way she does. I want to notice people the way she does. I want to laugh with ease, and smile just because. I want to take [in] all of these joys that we have in life as if I am seeing them for the first time."

Sadie, a Christianity podcast host, shared the joyous news on 11 May that she and husband Christian Huff had welcomed a baby girl.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," Sadie captioned the pictures. "The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by [her] cuteness."

Sadie and Christian became parents in May

Sadie found fame on Duck Dynasty with her family as a teen, and then appeared on Dancing With The Stars at the age of 17.

The pair met in July 2018 through Sadie's sister Bella, and married five months after he proposed in June 2019.

Sadie previously revealed that the night they met Christian "walked up to me and jokingly mentioned that I had followed everyone in his family but him, which is actually true."

The pair wed in November 2019

"I had followed his brother and his cousin just because of my sister knowing them, but for some reason I never followed him."

Her fellow dancers, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure, and actress Roma Downey, all attended the wedding.

Sadie now hosts the podcast WHOA That's Good, and the community Live Original which aims to spread a message of self-confidence and positivity through Christ.

