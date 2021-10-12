Stacey Solomon reveals newborn baby daughter's sweet name Stacey and fiancé Joe Swash welcomed their second child earlier this month

Stacey Solomon has revealed the name of her newborn baby daughter - and it's so sweet!

The Loose Women panellist and her fiancé Joe Swash welcomed their second child together on Monday 4 October, which was also Stacey's 32nd birthday. However, they did not choose a moniker for the newborn straight away.

But taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Stacey announced that the couple have decided to name their daughter Rose. How adorable!

Sharing a photo of the newborn next to a single rose, she wrote: "Rose Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved. It’s been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose.

"We feel so so lucky to have you here… Thank you all for your loveliness, your kindness and just being there at 3am for a chat it’s been the best. Love you all."

Stacey previously revealed that she was struggling to think of a name for her fourth child.

Taking to Instagram Stories, four days after the arrival of her daughter, she shared an adorable photo of her baby's feet and wrote: "Good Morning. Toes up from my princess pickle this morning… She's got mummy's toes I've never felt so proud."

"All of the boys are in school today… So Joe and me are going to spend the day getting the baby name books out and hopefully find out what her name is. Any ideas welcome…I love hearing ideas for names, my mind is completely blank."

The newest addition is a little sister to Rex, whom Stacey shares with fiancé Joe.

She is also a doting mum to two older sons, Zach, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships. Former EastEnders actor Joe, meanwhile, shares teenage son Harry with ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey and Joe, who got engaged at Christmas 2020, announced their second pregnancy in June - just weeks after moving into their beautiful country home in Essex.

"We are growing another pickle," the TV presenter wrote alongside a family photo showing the baby scan. "We've never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance."

