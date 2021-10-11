Ayda Field melts hearts with new photo of son Charlie - and he's just like his dad Ayda and Robbie Williams share four young children

Ayda Field shared a photo of her oldest son Charlie to social media on Monday – and it looks like he might one day take after his dad, singer Robbie Williams, when it comes to his future career

The little boy's face couldn't be seen in the sweet snapshot, but he was pictured wearing a black T-shirt and blue shorts and holding onto a pink microphone from a karaoke machine.

Loose Women star Ayda captioned the sweet photo: "Following in Daddy's footsteps," adding the hashtag: "Karaoke."

Charlie, six, probably has some way to go before he's selling out Vegas shows like his dad, but everyone has to start somewhere!

Despite Robbie's international singing success, however, he isn't always appreciated by his children, as his wife proved when she shared a hilarious family video to Instagram last month.

The star posted a clip that showed the Take That singer trying to entertain their children by making several silly faces and voices, despite their complete indifference.

Ayda shared the sweet photo to social media

The couple's youngest son, Beau, one, could be heard crying in the background, but Robbie's attempts to cheer him up didn't seem to help.

"Dinner time at The Williamses…" Ayda captioned the video.

"Never a dull moment in the Williams house," commented a fan, whilst another reacted: "Robbie you're a born entertainer! The best dad ever!"

Former EastEnders star Pasty Palmer left a flurry of laughing emojis in response, and we can't say we blame her.

The couple are doting parents to their four children

Ayda and Robbie are notoriously private about showing their children's faces on social media, but they regularly share the ups and downs of parenthood, in a sweet and often highly relatable way.

The pair, who tied the knot back in 2010 in the actress and presenter's native Los Angeles, share two daughters as well as their sons.

Their oldest girl, Teddy, is nine, while little Coco is three years old.

