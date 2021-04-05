Amanda Holden twins with lookalike daughter Hollie in new Easter photo The star shares two children with husband Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden enjoyed a fun family weekend over the Easter break. The Heart FM star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet new snapshot showing her twinning with her youngest daughter, Hollie.

Amanda, 50, shares two children with husband Chris Hughes, nine-year-old Hollie and her big sister, 15-year-old Lexi.

In her latest photo, the actress can be seen posing with Hollie with the pair wearing matching onesies with their hoods pulled up. Amanda added a touch of glam with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Hollie, who is beaming for the camera, can also be seen holding a wicker basket – presumably ready for the family’s Easter egg hunt.

The sweet selfie with Hollie wasn’t Amanda’s only Easter post; on Good Friday she shared a snapshot showing her posing in a daring Playboy Bunny costume.

Amanda posed for a sweet Easter snapshot with daughter Hollie

The BGT judge was rocking a white swimsuit with a cotton wool tail, completing her cheeky costume with a rabbit ear headband.

Her fans were awestruck by the photo, with one writing: "Happy Easter you gorgeous bunny how are you even 50?! I can't even believe it". Another shared: "Now that's an Easter bunny" while a third joked: "Hoppy Easter, Amanda!"

The star stunned in her cheeky Playboy Bunny costume

Another snapshot from the weekend saw Amanda posing in a green swimsuit as she perched on the edge of her hot tub surrounded by cherry blossom trees.

"Thanks to my gorgeous friend @tessdaly for making me feel like I’m on holiday in her new Clio @naia_beach swimsuit," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were blown away by Amanda's hot tub post

Strictly host Tess was among the first to comment on the photo, writing: "You gorgeous GODDESS! Wow you look [fire emojis] in @naia_beach."

Others also complimented Amanda, with many reacting in the same way to her gorgeous green holiday look. "I believe in mermaids now," added one, and another remarked: "Little Mermaid."

