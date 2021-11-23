Alex Jones reveals son Teddy's Christmas list – and it's adorable Christmas will be a busy time in the star's house!

Alex Jones is going to be one busy mum this year as she makes the Christmas season great for her three children.

And while we're sure she's already been out Christmas shopping, her eldest child Teddy, four, made sure to make a few requests. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three shared a photo of her son's Christmas list, and it contained a lot of LEGO, specifically some Paw Patrol themed sets. "Ted's been writing his Christmas list," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji to the post.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares parenting challenge while breastfeeding

The One Show presenter frequently shares insights into her life as a parent, sharing several photos and clips of her children.

In one instance, she detailed a challenging day as she prepared to front a new project. "I'd love to go to bed now but little madam here has got different ideas… I just wanted to say that I have been filming something today which was good, really interesting and it's going to be blue-lit next year," she said.

Happy to be back with a camera crew, Alex admitted it was a little "challenging" with her baby daughter but expressed her gratitude towards the crews.

"I really hope that you like it," she added. "I took Annie with me. Yeah, that was a bit challenging but we managed it thanks to a really flexible production team. Yeah, it was good and then we went to the fireworks and now I'm pretty exhausted."

This is so sweet!

Last week, she revealed that this project was a brand-new show, titled Reunion Hotel, and it sounds like we're going to need a lot of tissues.

The show, will be aired on the BBC, will see guests check-in and reconnect with past lovers, long lost family members and people who have impacted their life in a major way.

The 44-year-old will play an integral part in welcoming the guests and putting them at ease before their big moment.

Alex is such a doting mum!

Located in north east Wales, the hotel will host reunions that are rooted in the surrounding areas or guests that have connections to this part of Wales.

Describing the kinds of people walking through the hotel doors, the official BBC synopsis reads: "A brand new co-commission by BBC Two and BBC Wales will see Reunion Hotel open its doors to those longing for a life-affirming reunion.

"From giving thanks to life-saving heroes, romantic reunions and emotional homecomings, to the ex-pupil reunited with the teacher who changed his life, everyone's welcome to check-in to the Reunion Hotel."

"Each episode will feature stories filled with emotion and warmth as guests reconnect and get the chance to say the things they never got to say."

