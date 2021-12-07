Best Christmas jumpers for babies this season

Christmas Jumper day, which aims to raise money for Save the Children charity, falls on 10 December, but some can’t help but whip out their most festive attire in advance of the official day, and even on Christmas Day.

While it’s all fun and games to spend December 25 in a festive jumper, there is something about a Christmas jumper for babies, which simply melts hearts.

Whether you are dressing your little one to look like a real life Christmas pudding this festive season, want them to get in on the Christmas spirit, or are giving a gift to that little one in your life, there are plenty of Christmas jumpers for babies, from newborn to 18 months.

Frugi Fleece Embroidered Jumper

For those who want their little ones to be as snug as a… polar bear, this is for you. It is made from soft fleece, and features 3D ears, as well as an embroidered face detail, on the front. What we love is your newborn can wear it, co-ordinate with their siblings, or cousins up to the age of 5 years old.

Fleece Embroidered Christmas baby jumper, from £30, M&S

London Scene Knitted Jumper

M&S know how to do warm winter clothing - and they do it well. For those who are looking for a slightly tamer, and less garish, Christmas jumper for their baby this year, M&S’ London Scene Knitted Jumper is the one. It is navy blue and has iconic London sights, including St Paul’s Cathedral, Big Ben, the London Eye, etched on the front, contrasted with red London buses.

London Scene Knitted Christmas Jumper for babies, £14, M&S

Mini Boden Baby Christmas Fun Jumper

Turn your mini me into your family’s very own Father Christmas with this jumper, which has been designed to resemble Santa. What we love, and think your little ones will too, are the various textures; from the crochet bobble nose, 3D stitching around the face, as well as button detail.

Mini Boden Baby Christmas Fun Jumper for babies, from £32, John Lewis

Little Pudding Knitted Jumper

Just when you thought Christmas jumpers for your baby couldn’t get any cuter? Along comes this design from Mamas & Papas. For those who really want to pull out all the stops can even get this subtle, but effective, jumper personalised.

Little Pudding Knitted Christmas Jumper for babies, was £19 now £13.30, Mamas & Papas

Kids' Christmas Fair Isle Jumper

No Christmas jumper party is complete without a fair isle design in our opinion. For the families who really want to get into the festive spirit this year, you’re in luck, as this design comes in sizes to fit your newborn, toddler, kids, whether they are a boy or girl, as well as adult maternity sizes. It’s a first class photo opportunity that will guarantee to tickle you for years - and generations - to come.

Baby Christmas Fair Isle Jumper, £15, JoJo Maman Bébé

Blue Polar Bear Jumper

This design comes in pale blue or a soft pink, which is ideal if you are buying for brother and sister. In true The White Company style this creation is soft to the touch and made from pure cotton. It is round neck, with long sleeves, and features a baby bear following a bigger bear on the front, which means your child can wear this all winter long - and not just on Christmas Day.

Blue Polar Bear Christmas Jumper for babies, £30, The White Company

Personalised Red Reindeer Christmas Pyjamas

Simple, but impactful. This design features a reindeer's face, with a 3D pom pom nose, on the front. Plus, shoppers can get their little ones' names emblazoned on it too, which is that extra touch of detail we love.

Personalised Red Reindeer Christmas Pyjamas for babies, was £30 now £22.50, My 1st Years

Thomas Brown Little Guardsman Jumper

Just adorable. This camel-coloured jumper is emblazoned with a red Guardsman blowing a trumpet as he marches along on the front. It is a luxe design as it is made from a cashmere and wool blend, which is warm and soft on your child’s delicate skin.

Little Guardsman Christmas Jumper for babies, was £46 now £28, Trotters

Christmas jacquard sweater

Mango has an impressive baby range, which spans across Christmas jumpers too. This design is exactly what you are looking for when you are on the hunt for a Christmas jumper, as it has your baby resembling an elf thanks to the unique design on the front.

​​Christmas jacquard sweater for babies, £19.99, Mango

Santa Knitted Jumper

On a budget, but still want your baby to look the part at the Christmas table? Boots has you covered.

Santa Knitted Christmas Jumper for babies, £10, Boots

