Nicolas Cage, 57, and fifth wife Riko Shibata, 27, expecting first child together – details The couple married in February 2021

Nicolas Cage and his new wife Riko Shibata have confirmed the joyous news that they are expecting their first child together.

The actor – who is 30 years Riko's senior – is already a father to two other children from previous relationships, but admitted he is thrilled to become a dad for a third time when confirming the news on Thursday. The Kick-Ass actor has son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, with ex Christina Fulton and son Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim.

Speaking of the pregnancy, a representative for the couple told People: "The parents-to-be are elated!"

Nicolas, 57, met Riko, 27, "through mutual friends" in her native Japan while he was filming his movie Prisoners of the Ghostland in 2020.

They went on to tie the knot on 16 February 2021 in a small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

"It's true and we are very happy," Nicolas confirmed at the time.

Nicolas and Riko are expecting their first child

"After the wedding, the happy couple was joined for a small celebration attended by Nicolas' ex-wife, Alice (who he remains very good friends with) and their son Kal," the actor's representative revealed.

In July, the couple made their red carpet debut as husband and wife at the LA premiere of his film, Pig, posing hand-in-hand for the cameras.

The couple wed in Las Vegas in 2021

This is Nicolas's fifth marriage. He was first married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 until 2001 before finding love with Lisa Marie Presley – daughter of Elvis Presley. They were married on 10 August 2002 but split 107 days later in November that same year. Their divorce was finalized in May 2004.

He went on to marry Alice Kim in 2004. They welcomed their son, Kal-El in October 2005. The couple separated in January 2016 but have remained on friendly terms. In March 2019, the Face/Off actor married Erika Koike in Las Vegas only to file for an annulment four days later.

