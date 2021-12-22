Mum-of-three Alex Jones divides fans with latest video of baby Annie The One Show presenter dotes on her children

TV presenter Alex Jones shared an adorable video with her young daughter Annie to Instagram on Wednesday – and she got a variety of reactions from her followers!

In the clip, the star could be seen promoting the Owlet Care Monitor Duo Plus, a smart sock and camera that monitors babies' oxygen level, heart rate and sleep patterns.

MORE: Alex Jones delights fans with Christmas decor as she shares reason for tears

Alex demonstrated how the sock was attached to her baby's foot before cuddling her little girl and putting her down for a nap. Annie, who was born in August, looked so tranquil in her mother's arms and appeared to quickly settle to sleep in her cot.

But while some of Alex's followers were impressed with her new gadgetry, others were less sure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones divides fans with latest video of baby Annie

"Wonderful invention," wrote one, while another added: "Amazing idea," and several posted heart emojis in response.

A couple of followers expressed hesitation, however, with one writing: "Another gadget to give Mums more anxiety," and another agreeing: "Some technology is just a little bit too far…"

SEE: Alex Jones reveals son Teddy's Christmas list – and it's adorable

MORE: 6 celebrity mums who had babies in their forties

One of Alex's fans shared how important it had been for her family, though, as they penned: "My daughter has one of these for my grandson. He was born at 28 weeks (2lb 2oz) and spent 12 weeks in ICU. It has given her such peace of mind as he needed oxygen for 4 months when he came home."

Alex is also a doting mum to sons Teddy and Kit

Others understandably simply wanted to comment on how the lovely behind-the-scenes snippet of Alex's family life was, chiming in: "Fantastic what a wee beautiful baby, you must be super proud," and: "She’s getting big! They don’t stay tiny babies for long. Have a lovely Christmas xxxxx."

At the weekend, the mum-of-three shared a brief look at her pre-Christmas preparations, posting a sweet selfie to her Instagram Stories that showed Alex standing in front of a mirror, clutching her little girl to her chest and planting a kiss on her face.

Below the reflection of Alex and Annie, a roaring fireplace could be seen and a Christmas tree's lights twinkled in the background.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.