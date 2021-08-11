Peter Andre divides fans with new photo with son Junior The star is a devoted dad-of-four

Singer Peter Andre certainly got his followers on social media talking this week, after he shared a new photo with his eldest son, Junior.

The star took to Instagram, where he posted a selfie taken in the street, which showed Peter wearing sunglasses and smiling as Junior and two friends stood behind him.

He captioned the snap: "The boys… What a day @officialjunior_andre @ripps_ @aidancunningham_ @carl.machin.5."

The dad-of-four's fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Omg look at Junior how grown up he looks!! Wow," while another added: "You guys look smashing!!"

However, there was one thing Peter's followers couldn't agree on.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker's fans disagreed over whether Junior, 16, looked more like Peter or his mum, Katie Price.

"Junior looks just like his mummy," one commented, while another wrote: "Junior looks so like his mum," adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Peter shared the sweet photo to Instagram

But others saw more of a resemblance to his dad, writing: "He is so like you Pete," and: "Son is the double of you, Peter."

The 48-year-old and ex-wife Katie share two children: Junior and 14-year-old daughter Princess.

Peter then went on to welcome a son and daughter with his second wife, Emily Macdonagh, who he married back in 2015.

The couple are doting parents to seven-year-old Amelia and four-year-old Theodore.

The star's son is following in his footsteps

A few days prior to posting the photo with Junior, Peter caused controversy among his fans for a very different reason, as they debated his choice of fashion accessory!

On Sunday, the star posted a car selfie to his Instagram Stories which showed him wearing a relaxed black hoodie over a white T-shirt and a black patterned bandana.

"Bandana… Yes? No?" Peter asked, inviting his 1.7million followers to answer a poll to voice their opinions.

Sadly for the singer, just a few hours after posting the photo, over 70% of fans voted 'no'.

