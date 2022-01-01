David Beckham kisses daughter Harper in sweet New Year video - watch The daddy-daughter duo celebrated in style

David Beckham saw in the new year in glorious style with fireworks going off overhead while giving his youngest daughter Harper Seven a hug and a midnight kiss.

The daddy-daughter duo beamed for the camera as they wished everyone a happy new year.

He captioned the video: "Happy New Year. Special moments from the people I’m most thankful for @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven Love you so much [love heart emojis and dog emojis]."

WATCH: David Beckham rings in the new year with daughter Harper

David's fans took the opportunity to wish him well for the new year and one wrote: "A real dad [love heart eyed emoji]," while another penned: "Oh I love this family so much."

As well as the New Year's Eve video clip, David used the chance to share some more candid family moments from throughout 2021 with his 70-million-stong following.

Brooklyn Beckham flew over from the US for a family wedding

The photos included he and wife Victoria kissing at their idyllic Cotswolds home, Harper getting a ride on her father's shoulders on a sunny afternoon and a snap of their three gorgeous dogs one crisp frosty morning.

Other highlights were from football matches and family holidays, showing that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Beckhams have managed to create some special memories in 2021.

David's father's wedding was a highlight of 2021

The collection included two images that were from David's father Ted Beckham's wedding which all of the family attended.

Victoria looked sensational in an olive green, figure-hugging dress, while the Beckham boys were all suited and booted in black tuxedos for the occasion.

Harper, ten, who acted as one of the bridesmaids for her grandfather, wore a midnight blue dress and a white cardigan.

The family were among a small number of guests at the intimate ceremony, which took place in London. Even the Beckhams' eldest son Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz came over from the US for the special occasion.

