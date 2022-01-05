Jamie Redknapp's baby son Raphael takes after his dad in adorable new video He's such a doting dad!

Jamie Redknapp will no doubt have melted his fans' hearts with a new video of his newborn son that he shared to social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The retired footballer took to his Instagram Stories, where he posted a sweet clip with little Raphael – and he's just like Jamie!

In the cute video, the tiny tot lay on his back while his dad moved his feet and a small football bounced between his legs.

The dad-of-three jokingly captioned the clip: "Haters gonna say it's fake," adding a heart-eyes emoji. Jamie and his wife, Frida Andersson, welcomed their little boy in November, a month after tying the knot.

Since then, the 48-year-old has shared a few glimpses of his new family life, and he's clearly thrilled to have a new addition to his brood.

In previous photos and videos, the former England and Liverpool player had expressed his hope that his youngest child might take after him in other respects, too.

Jamie introduced his youngest son to suit shopping last month

In December, for example, the sharply-groomed star shared an adorable photo that showed him posing next to a row of suits and smart boots while holding his youngest child in his arms.

"Lil man picking out some suits from @thom_sweeney," the dad-of-three quipped. "Start them young." Jamie and Frida, who started dating in 2019, will surely have enjoyed their first Christmas with their son, who is their first child together.

Shortly after his youngest son's birth, A League of Their Own star Jamie shared Raphael's first baby photo to Instagram.

The star is such a proud dad

"Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too," he captioned the image.

He went on: "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

Jamie shares his sons Charles, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. Swedish model Frida has four older children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

