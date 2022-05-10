Lucy Liu gives rare insight into raising son Rockwell and motherhood The Charlie's Angels star is a doting mom

Lucy Liu loves nothing more than being a parent and lives an idyllic life with her son Rockwell.

MORE: HELLO!'s Platinum Jubilee T-shirts to celebrate the Queen

The Charlie's Angels star is relatively private, but has been incredibly open about her journey to parenthood.

The actress welcomed Rockwell via gestational surrogate in 2015, and is a proud single mom.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lucy Liu shares rare glimpse inside her stylish home

On motherhood, Lucy previously described it as a "magical experience," while talking to People.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in gorgeous swimsuit snap

MORE: Lucy Liu looks incredible during beach trip with son Rockwell

The actress' most recent birthday post to her son was also an indication of their incredibly close bond. She described Rockwell as "a rainbow of light and his energy is pure magic".

In a recent interview with Women's Health, meanwhile, Lucy opened up about one of their favorite things to do at home together - ukulele lessons.

Lucy Liu is a doting mom to son Rockwell

She added: "Having him know that this is home, and I'm home, is really a nice feeling."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares difficult health diagnosis ahead of Mother's Day

MORE: Johnny Depp's daughter pays tribute ot her mom

On raising Rockwell as a single mom, Lucy previous told Mom.com: "We didn't create a traditional family that most people would say is 'the social norm,' but he never feels that he's without anything he needs."

Reflecting on her decision to have Rockwell via surrogacy, the actress told People: "It just seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn't know when I was going to be able to stop."

The Charlie's Angels star with her little boy

"I decided that was probably the best solution for me, and it turned out to be great." She continued: "I didn't realize how quickly babies progress. Very basic things that you just take for granted. They're just this little lump of flesh, and then all the sudden they're turning around, they're observing you and they're smiling and they're interacting. It's a magical experience."

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager pays emotional tribute to Hoda Kotb amid heartache

Lucy and Rockwell live in New York, and the star occasionally shares glimpses inside her beautiful home on social media.

Last month, the mom-of-one posted a cute picture of herself and her son sitting at the table in front of the laptop while watching an online lesson on learning to read.

Most recently, the star posted a set of gorgeous snapshots of herself and Rockwell on the beach when he was a toddler, to pay tribute to motherhood on Mother's Day.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.