Zara Tindall's daughter Lena turns four! Best rare photos

Zara and Mike Tindall have three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas and there will be celebrations in the family household today as Lena turns four! To mark the occasion, we've rounded up the best photographs of Lena from baby to present day…

The best photos of Lena Tindall

When Lena was 13 months old she was snapped being helped along at the Festival of British Eventing by her cousins Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips who are the daughters of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn. It looks like they are all having a fun time!

Lena spends time with her cousins

Mike was a doting dad at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in September 2019, carrying Lena around – as well as her beloved cuddly toy.

Mike was in parenting mode during a day out

Mum-of-three Zara was pictured with little Lena on her shoulders also at the Festival of British Eventing. The horse show takes place at Gatcombe Park, which is where the family live so they wouldn't have had to go very far for a fun day out.

Lena enjoyed a ride oh her mother's shoulders

After a stint on an inflatable, wearing a gorgeous floral dress and pink hair clip, Lena needed a helping hand to get off and luckily her mum was there to provide assistance.

Lena shows off her playful side

In April, Lena showed her adventurous side, enjoying a fairground ride at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk.

The little one isn't afraid of rides

Making a very rare public outing, Lena was on her best behaviour at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant, and she was photographed looking at the programme with her cousin Princess Charlotte, who is the daughter of Prince William and Duchess Kate. The little one wore a sweet denim jacket and it was accessorised with a teal green headband.

Lena captured bonding with her cousin Princess Charlotte

