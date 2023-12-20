'Sweet' dad Mike Tindall's pre-Christmas outing with daughters Mia and Lena

Ahead of the royals' annual pilgrimage to Sandringham at Christmas, Mike Tindall was spotted spending some quality time with his daughters Mia, nine, and Lena, five.

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast host, who also shares two-year-old son Lucas with wife Zara Tindall, was spotted stopping off at the Jolly Nice Farmshop in the Cotswolds for a fun-filled outing with his little girls. An eagle-eyed onlooker told HELLO! that Mike was in full-on doting dad mode, treating the youngsters to snacks and hot drinks and fussing over the kids.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Mike took his daughters Mia, nine, and Lena, five to Jolly Nice Farmshop in the Cotswolds

The eye-witness told us: "It absolutely made my day seeing Mike Tindall at the farm shop. He stopped off with his two girls to buy snacks and purchase some hot drinks."

Mike was dressed down in a yellow beanie hat and grey jogging bottoms, with the onlooker noting what a normal, down-to-earth dad he appeared to be.

"It was adorable seeing him with the girls, he seemed like the loveliest dad. His interactions with them were so sweet – you can tell they are absolutely obsessed with him," the source said.

The Jolly Nice Farmshop is an award-winning, family-run business that provides a one-stop destination for family fun complete with a drive-through, restaurant and a bar.

Located in Frampton Mansell between Stroud and Cirencester, they support local farmers and promote sustainability, sourcing from over 70 local micro producers, small family farms and artisan producers.

There are plenty of Christmas-themed activities occurring this year, including a sustainable pop-up ice rink, a Christmas tree forest and a meet the reindeer session (sadly sold out!).

© Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock Mike's girls are following in his sporty footsteps

It's no secret that Mike and Zara are hands-on parents, raising their three children to enjoy the great outdoors, much like themselves.

Earlier this year, the devoted dad was spotted watching on as the girls enjoyed an outdoor trampoline session – and it looked like such fun.

© Getty Mike and his wife Zara are raising their daughters to be adventurous

The girls also follow mum Zara to equestrian events, whether the ex-Olympian is competing or enjoying them as a spectator.

Former rugby player Mike previously hinted that his girls are beginning to follow in their parents' sporty footsteps.

"Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well," he told HELLO!.