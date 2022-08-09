Goldie Hawn pays powerful tribute to Olivia Newton-John alongside all-star throwback video The Hollywood star was one of the many famous faces to mourn the loss of the Grease star

Goldie Hawn has been keeping a low profile on social media during the summer, but returned to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

MORE: Goldie Hawn shows support for famous daughter-in-law as she undergoes major transformation

The Hollywood star shared an incredible video featuring stars including herself, Olivia, Meryl Streep singing Louis Armstrong's What A Wonderful World.

The footage had been taken from the 1990 benefit for Mothers and Others For a Livable Planet, and also featured Bette Midler and Cher.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Alongside the clip, Goldie wrote: "A light landed on this planet 73 years ago. Her voice brought us to such joyous heights, nothing held her back, nothing. Her mind was strong and heroic. Olivia’s light will continue to shine and will never flicker. Never. Rest sweetheart. Rest peacefully, you are Love."

MORE: Olivia Newton-John opens up about health amid cancer battle

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella receives sweet message from Olivia Newton-John

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Goldie this is beautiful," while another wrote: "Wow goosebumps. This is so, so beautiful. Thank you for sharing. Rip beautiful soul Olivia." A third added: "What a beautiful tribute."

Goldie's daughter Kate Hudson also paid her respects to the late actress and singer. Kate shared a video of herself singing Hopelessly Devoted to You while rocking her daughter Rani to sleep.

Goldie Hawn paid a heartbreaking tribute to Olivia Newton-John

In the caption, the Music actress wrote: "Olivia Newton-John. There are a handful of people in my life who inspired me to lock myself in my bedroom and sing from the top of my lungs in the mirror.

MORE: Olivia Newton-John expresses her heartache after tragic loss

READ: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren steal the show in adorable family vacation photo

"Mimicking every move she made, wishing I could hit those clean high notes and striving to try with my little rasp. What a lovely light of a human. She was an inspiration to me as I dreamed of what my performers life ahead may be.

"Thank you for sharing your light to the world as it moved and shaped little girls like me. May we all today sing for Olivia and celebrate her courageous years of fighting. Love and Light."

Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8

Tributes from around the world have poured in for Olivia following the sad news of her death on Monday. John Travolta, Kylie Minogue, Rita Wilson, Kelly Clarkson and Sharon Osbourne are just some of the celebrities who have paid tribute.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson stun in swimsuits during family vacation

READ: Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital after crucial procedure

Olivia's beloved daughter Chloe and husband John Easterling - who announced her death - have also paid tribute following their devastating loss.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.