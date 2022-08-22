Productivity tips for parents: How to stop your day being all about the school run

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Anyone who does the school run in the morning and afternoon will know how the hours in between drop-off and pick-up tend to somehow vanish.

As the time between 9 am and 3pm tends to whoosh by, it can be tempting to avoid getting stuck into your to-do list because it'll soon be time to down tools to do the school run which might leave you feeling unproductive and like you've wasted the day.

Your whole day doesn't need to be centred around the school run

As part of our Back To School digital issue, guest-edited by Alesha Dixon, we spoke to productivity experts about how to make the most of the hours your children are at school and stop the day from feeling centred around the school run.

"When you've got young children, life works on their schedule, so when the only free time you have is between school runs, you can feel pressure to fit everything you want and need to get done in that time," says Ben Treanor, Wellness Coach and Founder of Mål Paper.

1. Prioritise one or two tasks

"My first tip for strategically planning your time around your child's school run is don't try and cram too many activities into such a small space of time," advises Ben.

"It's tempting to do so, but it quickly becomes overwhelming, and actually achieves less than you'd think.

"Instead, choose just one or two tasks and prioritise them. If you find you have time left over after this, then you can consider doing something else on your to-do list but remember you should schedule in some 'me-time' during this period as well!"

Prioritising tasks will help with productivity

Productivity coach Mark Whittle, who works with Pro Plus, agrees. "Each morning, identify your most important tasks for the day – the things that, no matter what, you need to finish by the end of the day. With a renewed focus on what’s important, it’s easier to create a meaningful to-do list," he says.

2. Use a planner

"Using a planner can help you arrange your time more effectively so you can make the most of what you’ve got," says Ben.

Duchess Kate and Prince William on the school run

"Writing down your tasks, appointments, chores, and self-care activities helps focus you and gives you clarity," says Ben.

"Over time, you’ll be able to see at a glance if you’re spreading yourself too thin, working towards your goals, or have a bit of extra time to spare. You’ll also get to know which events are truly important and which ones you don’t need to sweat as much."

Mal Paper Daily Goal Setter Planner, £22.95, Amazon

3. Work out when you're most productive

Mark says getting to know your ‘peak productivity hours’ is key.

Maybe you feel most energetic when you've just dropped the kids off and are already on the move, or perhaps you feel more proactive after lunch, with just a few hours until pick-up.

Prince William and Prince George on the school run

Once you know when you feel most productive, Mark recommends scheduling your most-important tasks around these times. "Realising when you have the most energy is key to being productive," he says. "More energy equals better results."

4. Banish distractions

We all know the lure of the sofa and a good phone scroll is sometimes far more appealing than ticking a task of your to-do list, so Mark advises confining distractions to another room.

"You can have all the time and energy in the world, but if you are constantly being bombarded with distractions and interruptions, this will be sure to take a toll on your efficiency," he says.

"Creating a space free from distractions is key to uphold concentration for extended periods of time. For example, keep your phone on silent or put it in another room while focussing on your key tasks. Not only will you be a lot more disciplined, but you’ll get a lot more done!"

5. Be kind to yourself

"Don't forget, being productive doesn’t mean going 100 miles an hour non-stop," says Ben. "Self-care and me-time are just as important and just as valid uses of your time between school runs as work and chores are."

Mark agrees, explaining: "Nobody, not even highly productive people, can focus for hours on end.

"Taking regular breaks is so important to avoid draining your energy levels, which will inevitably affect your productivity. Go for a walk, read an inspirational book, or listen to a podcast. Find whatever works for you to switch off momentarily for an energy boost. Breaks that are even just a few minutes can help you to recharge and refocus."

