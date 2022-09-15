Former The View star Meghan McCain announces pregnancy news

Meghan McCain is on cloud nine as she announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Ben Domenech, another baby girl.

The former star of The View took to social media to make the big reveal, not through a baby bump photo or anything medical, but with the help of her daughter.

The TV star's nearly two-year-old daughter Liberty shared the news for her as she drew the words "Big Sister" on to a piece of paper and colored them in.

"We're all feeling very blessed, lucky and happy. Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…"

Meghan was immediately inundated with congratulatory messages from her friends and fans, as Kelly Rizzo commented: "Ahhhhhh Meghan!!! Congratulations!! So happy for you! So many blessings!"

"That's so great! Happy for you," one of her fans wrote, with another saying: "Yay! Liberty is going to be the best big sister ever!"

Meghan confirmed the news to DailyMail, for whom she is a regular columnist, before making the big reveal on social media.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" she said. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

She continued: "Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give.

"Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition!"

Meghan loves motherhood now, but revealed in an earlier interview with People that she was uncertain about it at first, even having suffered a miscarriage once before.

"I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.'"

