Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson is 'so excited' to be a father The former SNL star has been dating Kim since October

Kim Kardashian is already a mom to four beautiful children – but if her boyfriend Pete Davidson gets his wish, she may soon be adding to her brood.

MORE: Pete Davidson defended by Kim Kardashian after shocking Kanye West video

The 28-year-old former SNL star confessed that he is "so excited" to one day become a dad. Although he did not specify whether he hopes to have kids with Kim, he admitted that embarking on fatherhood is his "dream".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian isn't nervous about hosting SNL

"[I'm] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. That's, like, my dream. Yeah, and so it's, like, super corny,' the comedian told Kevin Hart in a sneak peek from his appearance on Peacock's Hart to Heart.

"It would be so fun to dress up a little dude, like, or you know, like, you saw it's just, like, I'm so excited for, like, that chapter," he added.

MORE: The Kardashian-Jenners' $191million homes: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more

READ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship in their own words

Alluding to his close bond with Kim's kids, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, Pete said: "So, like, that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, as good of a dude and develop and get better so when that happens, it's just easier."

Kim and Pete have been dating since October

Kim and Pete met on the set of SNL in October 2021 when she hosted the show. They made their official red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in May, before putting on a loved-up display at the Met Gala that same month.

Kim was most recently married to Kanye West, but she filed papers to dissolve their almost seven-year marriage in February 2021. She is now dating Pete, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, while Kanye has dated actress Julia Fox.

Kim and Kanye were married for almost seven years

Kim was granted her request to legally end her marriage to Kanye on 2 March and she will no longer be known as Kim Kardashian West.

This was Kim's third divorce. She was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. She then wed Kris Humphries in August 2011 but filed for divorce after just 72 days. This is Kanye's first divorce.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.