Inside Holly Willoughby's incredible woodland-themed birthday party for son Chester The presenter pulled out all the stops

This Morning's Holly Willoughby proved she's a force to be reckoned with when it comes to organising birthday parties.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three shared a sneak peek of son Chester's incredible sleepover experience to celebrate his eighth birthday.

Sharing details of the bedroom set-up, the TV presenter posted a snap of two single beds decked out with camo-print bed linen, faux log cushions, camouflage netting and indoor festoon lighting.

Holly simply captioned her post: "Party time… thank you @teepeevibetribe," followed by a green heart emoji.

The company in question shared their own separate post alongside a sweet caption that read: "So lovely to be asked back by Holly Willoughby to set up a Birthday sleepover for Chester. Our 'Wild Woodland' Camping theme was a big hit with the boys!"

The presenter organised a luxurious sleepover party

Holly's youngest son turned eight on Thursday last week. And the doting mum paid tribute to her little boy with a touching social media post.

She shared the sweetest photo showing mother and son having an early morning cuddle together, with Holly shutting her eyes as she wrapped her arms around him.

"Early morning blurry snuggles with the birthday boy," she wrote. "Happy 8th Birthday Chester… we love you so very much." She also added a number of emojis, including a birthday cake, a love heart and a football.

Famous friends and fans were quick to send in their birthday wishes, including Rochelle Humes, who wrote: "Oh Happy Birthday gorgeous Chester."

Holly penned a heartwarming tribute to her son

"Adorable!" added Alan Carr, while Jake Humphrey noted: "8!?!? How is that even possible? The days are flying by so take those cuddles at every opportunity!"

The 41-year-old presenter shares eight-year-old Chester with her husband Daniel Baldwin. The couple are also proud parents to daughter Belle, 11, and son Harry, 13.

The family of five live in a luxurious £3million West London home complete with pristine interiors and an incredible garden.

