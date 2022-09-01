Holly Willoughby shares incredibly rare photo of son Harry for very touching reason The star is a doting mother to three children

Holly Willoughby took to social media with a very rare photo alongside her eldest son Harry Baldwin, 13 - and it was for the sweetest reason.

On Thursday morning, the This Morning host, 41, revealed to her eight million followers that she was making the most of her quality time with her firstborn ahead of his upcoming return to school.

Captioning the post, the ITV star wrote: "All the stripes and all the feels… soaking up the last few moments before back to school," alongside an apple emoji. The mother-son duo look closer than ever in the photo as they snuggled up on the sofa.

In the heartwarming picture, Holly donned a striped linen dressing gown in grey and white, whilst harry lay on top of his mother facing away from the camera. The doting mother's early morning look matched the grey and white striped decorative cushions which surrounded the duo.

Holly rarely shares photos of her children

This Morning co-star Alison Hammond was quick to weigh in on the touching update, writing: "Every time I see you I feel peace." Fans couldn't help but agree with the star, with one adding: "I second that, also to add, every time I see you @alisonhammond55 I feel happiness."

The mother-of-three replied: "@alisonhammond55 I think that’s the nicest thing anyone has ever said… love you darlin," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Holly who shares, Harry, daughter Belle, 11 and son Chester, seven, with her TV producer husband Daniel Baldwin, often talks about the vital role her family plays in her life and recently opened up about spending the summer holidays with her children.

Daniel and Holly married in 2007

Revealing an exciting "first" involving her little ones, ahead of her return to This Morning, she told ITV: "For me, when I come back in September I'm ready to start again. It's a real re-set for me," she told ITV, adding: "Like Phil said, firstly it's not waking up to an alarm which is the best thing!

"You're waking up either when the children walk in - but even they are starting to lie in now which is really nice – I've suddenly hit that sweet spot!"

She continued: "It's only just happened though, so this summer is the first time I could go downstairs in the morning for a cup of tea and nobody was awake, which was exciting!"

Holly also explained how important taking a break with her family is to her. "School term time is really busy for [the kids], and in telly land it's as busy as ever too, now that the world has opened up again - there's so much more stuff to do! It's all lovely of course, but it is nice to get that marker in the sand."

