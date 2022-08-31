We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has recently been enjoying a holiday ahead of her return to This Morning, and she looked stunning in a photo shared from her time away.

PHOTOS: Inside 10 This Morning stars' romantic weddings: Rochelle Humes, Holly Willoughby & more

On Wednesday, her wellness brand Wylde Moon shared a photo of the presenter relaxing on a sun lounger in a striking piece of swimwear. Holly styled out a stunning backless one-piece from Hunza G and the gorgeous item is made from supportive seersucker with a low-scooped back and high-cut legs. Sadly, we didn't see Holly in all of her glory, as only the straps of the item were visible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby teases her summer collection from Marks & Spencer

The caption read: "In despair with dry, sun-damaged hair? @cilerpeksah_hairstylist shares her hot summer tip for overnight beautiful hydrated hair.

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals family first and why it's 'so exciting'

WOW: Alison Hammond turns heads in sensational swimwear selfie - and Holly Willoughby approves

"Using an empty spray bottle, mix half of your favourite conditioner or hair mask with 10 pumps of hair oil (not serum) and top up with enough water to activate the spray. Shake well to mix and use overnight or throughout the day for a hair miracle."

Despite the tips, fans were more interested in Holly's appearance in the show-stopping image as she glowed while enjoying her vacation.

One posted: "@hollywilloughby looking beautiful in the sunshine girl," while a second enthused: "What a tan," alongside a flame emoji.

Holly looked gorgeous in the summery snap

A third commented: "How beautiful is Holly," while a fourth added: "Beautiful," alongside a heart emoji.

Last week, the mother-of-three shared a candid photo with fans on Instagram as she prepared for the end of her summer break.

SEE: Holly Willoughby proves she's just like us with DIY hair transformation

MORE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby shares support for co-star Alison Hammond in heartwarming post

Holly posted a picture on her Stories showing her posing in a towel, looking gorgeous and tanned following her recent family holiday.

She was in the middle of dying her hair and looked wryly down at the camera as she waited for the colour to take. "Home salon," Holly captioned the snapshot.

Open-Back Seersucker Swimsuit, £155.00, Net-A-Porter

In a video previously shared in Instagram, Holly told fans: "So, probably my most asked question on social media is, do I actually dye my own hair using Garnier Nutrisse Blonde? And the answer is YES.

SHOP: Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton love these sunglasses - and they're on sale now at Amazon

MORE: Holly Willoughby receives disappointing news ahead of This Morning return

"I mean, I can't believe it comes as that much of a surprise to people. Although saying that, I can, in a way, because when I first started using it, and Garnier approached me to be their brand ambassador, I thought 'I'd love to, I use loads of your other products but I'm not sure you're going to get me to the right blonde. I'm not sure you can get me MY blonde - the Holly Blonde.'

"And it did and I was completely surprised. So, the answer to that is yes I do and you should try it because it leaves your hair really soft and shiny, and the blonde that you wanna be."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.