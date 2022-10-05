11 best gift ideas for teenage girls: From room decor to funny presents, beauty gifts & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Shopping for a tricky teenage girl? You might want to bookmark this. Whether you're searching for a birthday gift or a Christmas present, or just because she's passed her exams or having a down day, we've created the ultimate gift guide for teenage girls, so you can make shopping for her that little bit easier.

RELATED: 60 coolest gift ideas for tricky teenagers

Best gifts for teen girls

From the popular Instax Camera to personalised stationery to roller skates and LED makeup mirrors, these are the kinds of gifts that every teenage girl will love. Browse some of our favourites from Etsy, ASOS, Amazon and more.

Instax Camera

Instax Mini 11 Camera, £78.99, Skinnydip London

Instax cameras are SO popular with teenage girls right now – and for good reason. A sweet way to make memories, she'll be able to snap her favourite moments in an instant and print out the photos just as quickly.

MORE: 25 best personalised gift ideas because you just can't beat a gift with your name on it

SHOP: 50 best beauty advent calendars for 2022 - it's time to get excited for Christmas

Personalised jewellery

Birth Flower Swarovski Birthstone Necklace, from £13.99, Etsy

A great choice for birthdays, opt for a sentimental birthstone necklace from Etsy. This £13.99 version can be personalised with her name, too.

Fluffy scarf

Super-fluffy Pastel Check Scarf, £22, Accessorize

When it comes to shopping for a teenage girl, you can never go wrong with some stylish knitwear. Accessorize has a dreamy selection right now, but our pick is this pretty pastel scarf.

Bedroom decor

100 Warm White LED Fairy Lights On Clear Cable, £9.99, Lights4Fun.co.uk

Fairy lights can transform a teen girl's bedroom into a cosy haven. How cute are these glowing white LED lights – she'll love them!

A 2023 diary

Personalised 2023 Diary, from £7.95, Etsy

If she's a super organised teen, then she'll love a personalised diary for 2023. This particular design can be customised with her name, and you can also choose from a range of different colours, depending on her personal sense of style.

Cool roller skates

Impala Rollerskates Marawa Quad Roller Skates, £80, Urban Outfitters

How cool are these roller skates?! And they're on sale too.

LED makeup mirror

Makeup Mirror with LED Lights, £13.99, Amazon

If the teenage girl in your life is a huge fan of makeup, then this LED makeup mirror is a must!

Beauty gift set

Skincare VIP's Box, £15, ASOS

You'll get an incredible 71% saving on ASOS' Skincare VIP's Box. From nourishing face masks to moisturisers, cleansers and more, this really is a gift that keeps on giving.

Perfume

Ari by Ariana Grande 30ml, £25, ASOS

If she's a fan of Ariana Grande then what better present than the singer's very own perfume?

Advent calendar

Benefit Sincerely Yours Beauty Holiday 2022 Advent Calendar, £59.50, Boots

A teenage dream, the Benefit advent calendar is full of the brand's bestselling & fan-favourite beauty goodies, including mascaras, pore primers and face powders.

Funny gift

A Little Bit Dramatic Sweater, from £20.51, Etsy

Is she just a little bit dramatic? She'll adore this hilarious sweatshirt.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.