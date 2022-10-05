Jack Osbourne's adorable daughter has fans saying the same thing The star is a dad of four

Jack Osbourne, 36, is a doting dad to four beautiful daughters and fans are all saying the same thing after seeing a hilarious photo of his youngest.

Baby Maple, who he shares with fiancée Aree Gearhart, was pictured alongside two of her older sisters, but she didn't look very impressed. "Their plus one couldn’t be bothered #andy," Jack jokingly captioned the snap.

His followers were quick to point out that his daughter, who was born earlier this year, looks so much like him.

"She's a mini you Jack. Much more than the older babies," penned one and: "She's just like you!!!!" added another. A third commented: "Awwww...beautiful girls. Your youngest looks just like you! Love her expression! She is not amused!"

Three of Jack's daughters posed for a picture

When Jack announced the birth of Maple, he wrote: "I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Born 7-09-2022. 7.13 lbs."

Jack and his ex-partner Lisa Stelly sadly lost their son Theo in 2013. Writing on her blog at the time, the actress revealed: "Jack and I lost our baby boy last week. Having a late term miscarriage is by far the hardest thing either of us have ever had to go through. We appreciate all of your prayers and ask for privacy and respect during this time."

Jack's sister Kelly recently announced she is expecting her first child with DJ Sid Wilson. Kelly has revealed she is having a son, and she pointed out that her famous father Ozzy was thrilled as he will be the first boy in the family.

Jack's sister Kelly is expecting too

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said: "Every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first -- out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

The reality TV star even gushed about how her brother has been her biggest support system during her pregnancy.

"Everything that he's doing, I'm like, 'OK, how do you do that?' and, 'That's how you burp the baby?'" she quipped. "I feel clueless, I really do. But I feel like once everything happens, it will become like second nature. But it has been a great help."