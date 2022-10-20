Amazon UK reveals its Top 10 toys for Christmas - and there's something for every budget

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With shortages and longer delivery times expected this Christmas, it's not a bad idea to get your gift-giving plans in order, especially when it comes to the years most sought-after toys.

Amazon UK is making it easy with its Top 10 Toys list, a handy annual edit of the trending toys that kids are wanting more than ever in 2022.

This year, Squishmallows are a much sought after plush toy, appearing on top toy lists for retailers from Amazon to Selfridges.

Learning toys are also huge for 2022, with Osmo Little Genius tech and CBeebies appearing on the list. And of course we have the latest offerings from perennial favourites like LEGO, Playmobil and Crayola.

So, are you ready to shop for the toys that are surely on your child's wish list?

Amazon UK 10 Toys for Christmas 2022

Keep scrolling to discover the 10 toys Amazon's experts are predicting will be hot for Christmas 2022...

SQUISHMALLOWS

Squishmallows 7.5" Tally the Grey Cat, £8.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "Squish time is playtime when you add Tally the Cat to your Squishmallows Squad... Tally is a health and fitness coach who loves to motivate the other ‘Mallows!"

CBEEBIES

Learning Resources MathLink Numberblocks, £20.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "Meet the Numberblocks, stars of the award-winning CBeebies series! Now children can use special edition Numberblocks MathLink Cubes to build the Numberblocks One to Ten in all the ways shown in the series."

EXPLODING KITTENS

Throw Throw Avocado by Exploding Kittens, £24.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "This hilarious dodgeball card game for kids and adults is unlike any other party game: collect matching sets of cards faster than your opponents while simultaneously ducking, dodging and throwing squishy airborne Avocados."

CRAYOLA

Crayola Colour n Style Mermaid Friends Sea Salon, was £26.99 now £21.75, Amazon

Amazon says: "Have fun braiding Maya’s extra-long hair with glitter highlights, with three braiding clips and two themed extension clips. These can also be worn in your hair, so you can create matching hair styles with your mermaid doll!"

JURASSIC WORLD

Jurassic World Ocean Protector Mosasaurus Dinosaur, £44.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "Dive into thrilling action and adventure play inspired by Jurassic World: Dominion with this colossal-sized dinosaur made from recycled plastic. With massive movable jaw and joints, this dinosaur makes a great gift for kids that care about the ocean and the environment."

PICTIONARY AIR

Pictionary Air Star Wars Family Drawing Game, £19.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "Gather the forces for a twist on the classic family drawing game that has you drawing clues in space and seeing it on screen, with a little help from R2-D2™, BB-8™ and their friends."

MELISSA & DOUG

Melissa & Doug Super Smile Dentist Kit, £34.50, Amazon

Amazon says: "The Melissa & Doug Super Smile Dentist Play Set encourages children to use their imaginations, care for others and learn how to be a little dentist in the making!"

PLAYMOBIL

Playmobil City Life Recycling Truck with Flashing Light, £29.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "Prepare for hours of fun play and help clean up your town or city with the great PLAYMOBIL Recycling Truck. The vehicle features a light function to make other road users aware of the truck while it's in service, it has a removable roof on the driver's cab to help the driver get in and out quickly and easily, and the cab as well as the trailer can be tilted.".

OSMO LITTLE GENIUS

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet & iPad, was £79.99 now £59.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "A wonderful hands-on learning adventure awaits your pre-schooler! Osmo's Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad includes 4 fun-filled games to engage kids in core subjects through open-ended play, and spark their creativity, imagination, and critical thinking skills. Ideal for kids aged 3 to 5 years."

LEGO

LEGO Friends Horse Show Trailer, £89.99, Amazon

Amazon says: "This LEGO Friends Horse Show Trailer set will take kids’ creative play to new horizons. This feature-packed playset is a great gift for kids who love animal play or cool vehicles."

