Radiant Billie Lourd highlights her baby bump in dazzling chainmail mini dress

Billie Lourd delighted fans when she posed in the most beautiful maternity dress we've seen. The American Horror Story star looked the picture of health and happiness in her eye-catching chainmail mini dress as she cuddled up to her husband Austen Rydell.

The 30-year-old actress, who is expecting her second child, exuded glamour in the sparkling silver number by Stella McCartney for her appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden. The long-sleeved, semi-sheer design was paired with nude undergarments and a pair of satin pumps, completing her party girl aesthetic to perfection. Billie cradled her bump in a series of beautiful behind-the-scenes Instagram photos, including one showing the star gazing lovingly at her husband.

Billie styled her long blonde hair in her trademark loose waves and she highlighted her big doe eyes with sparkling gem embellishments.

The Scream Queens star captioned her post: "#blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside."

Billie's fans were loving the radiant photos, taking to the comments section to share some seriously sweet messages with the actress.

Billie Lourd looked beautiful on The Late, Late Show

One wrote: "Pregnancy looks so beautiful on you," while another penned: "The cutest disco ball ever," and a third enthused: "You are glowing!"

Another Instagram follower shared a moving message about Billie's late mother, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, writing: "your mom would be so happy. congratulations."

She posed with husband Austen Rydell behind-the-scenes

Billie kept her pregnancy a secret until September, posing in an equally dramatic party dress to reveal the exciting news that she is expecting her second child with Austen.

She wowed in an all-pink look, showcasing her growing bump in a sequin embellished mini dress with tulle puffball sleeves, simply captioning the photo, "2."

Billie revealed she was expecting her second child last month

Billie and Austen wed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in March, with the star looking like a real-life princess in a Rodarte gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and an embellished skirt.

The actress finished off her look with shoes similar to the ones her mother Carrie used to wear, according to Vogue. It was a poignant tribute following the Hollywood actress' sad passing in 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest while on board a flight from London to LA.

